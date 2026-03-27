Kansas City wants to replace concrete with green spaces that can soak up stormwater
Kansas City is exploring ways to manage stormwater naturally, using parks, gardens, and special pavement to soak up rains. The effort could reshape neighborhoods, improve water quality, and create more green space across the city.
For decades, Kansas City has treated stormwater as something to remove from the city as quickly as possible.
Now, city leaders and engineers may develop green infrastructure designed to absorb stormwater where it falls. This “sponge city” strategy, already in use in Minnesota and Texas, includes features such as rain gardens and permeable pavement.
"By not doing this, we forego the opportunity to beautify our community, create new community assets, enhance habitat, improve biodiversity, [and] improve water quality,” Tom Jacobs, environment director at Mid-America Regional Council, told KCUR’s Up to Date. “These are all things that we can do, and it doesn't cost extra money. We're just doing it differently.”
The green infrastructure is expected to help control flooding and erosion while reducing water pollution. In addition to these benefits, the approach could support local urban ecosystems and contribute to a more sustainable city design.
- Tom Jacobs, environment director, Mid-America Regional Council
- Andrew Sauer, national stormwater management practice leader, Burns & McDonnell