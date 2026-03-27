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Up To Date

Kansas City wants to replace concrete with green spaces that can soak up stormwater

By Brian Ellison,
Ellen Beshuk
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:55 AM CDT
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A garden featuring native wildflowers and grasses is filled with yellow, purple and violet blooms. In the background is a wooded area.
File Photo
/
The Kansas City Beacon
A rain garden in Johnson County built it a low point of a lawn to collect and filter stormwater before it runs down the street.

Kansas City is exploring ways to manage stormwater naturally, using parks, gardens, and special pavement to soak up rains. The effort could reshape neighborhoods, improve water quality, and create more green space across the city.

For decades, Kansas City has treated stormwater as something to remove from the city as quickly as possible.

Now, city leaders and engineers may develop green infrastructure designed to absorb stormwater where it falls. This “sponge city” strategy, already in use in Minnesota and Texas, includes features such as rain gardens and permeable pavement.

"By not doing this, we forego the opportunity to beautify our community, create new community assets, enhance habitat, improve biodiversity, [and] improve water quality,” Tom Jacobs, environment director at Mid-America Regional Council, told KCUR’s Up to Date. “These are all things that we can do, and it doesn't cost extra money. We're just doing it differently.”

A rain garden in Kansas City, Missouri, catches and filters rainwater. The plants were chosen because they can thrive in this setting. When the garden can’t use all of the rainwater that comes its way, the excess exits through pipes to the stormwater system.
Environment & Agriculture
‘Sponge cities’ soak up rain to help fight floods. Kansas City may become one of few in the region
Celia Llopis-Jepsen

The green infrastructure is expected to help control flooding and erosion while reducing water pollution. In addition to these benefits, the approach could support local urban ecosystems and contribute to a more sustainable city design.

Tags
Up To Date Talk ShowPodcasturban designGardeningstormswater qualitypollutionfloodingKansas CityNature
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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