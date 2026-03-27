Kansas City wants to replace concrete with green spaces that can soak up stormwater

For decades, Kansas City has treated stormwater as something to remove from the city as quickly as possible.

Now, city leaders and engineers may develop green infrastructure designed to absorb stormwater where it falls. This “sponge city” strategy, already in use in Minnesota and Texas, includes features such as rain gardens and permeable pavement.

"By not doing this, we forego the opportunity to beautify our community, create new community assets, enhance habitat, improve biodiversity, [and] improve water quality,” Tom Jacobs, environment director at Mid-America Regional Council , told KCUR’s Up to Date. “These are all things that we can do, and it doesn't cost extra money. We're just doing it differently.”

The green infrastructure is expected to help control flooding and erosion while reducing water pollution. In addition to these benefits, the approach could support local urban ecosystems and contribute to a more sustainable city design.