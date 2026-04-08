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Up To Date

Are people talking less? Kansas City researcher finds we've lost 338 spoken words per day

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Two women sit on a bench at sunset, enjoying some snacks and looking at their phones
Matilde Campodonico
/
AP
Technology has removed many of the reasons people had for talking to each other like ordering food or asking for directions

A new study from the University of Missouri-Kansas City reveals that people are actually speaking fewer words each day — and the loss is even greater among people under 25 years old. But engaging in small, everyday conversations can help strengthen connections and improve communication skills over time.

Turns out Charlie Puth was right: We don’t talk anymore. At least not like we used to.

Research from the University of Missouri-Kansas City reveals that people are speaking 338 fewer words on average, according to a study of over 2,000 participants conducted over the past 14 years.

Valeria Pfeifer, one of the study's authors and an assistant professor at UMKC, said that while the decline in word count is seen across all demographics, those under the age of 25 are losing the most. That group is speaking an average of 450 fewer words per day.

“All of these ancillary conversations that we have [like] talking to a barista when you order a coffee, instead you're now using your app. You're no longer asking for directions, you're opening Google Maps to find your way around,” Pfeifer told KCUR’s Up to Date. “All the small conversations we've lost over time are going to make a big difference long term, because that's the training ground for having larger and more important conversations.”

In a time when people are feeling more disconnected, Pfeifer said the solution lies in individual effort. People should aim to speak to one more person each day and strike up conversations even when they are not necessary.

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Up To Date Talk ShowPodcastUMKCpsychologyspeechdigital dividesocialmental health
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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