© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

New Independence mayor wants more transparency after data center fight: 'I'm here to listen'

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Independence mayor-elect Kevin King speaks with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date Thursday, April 09, 2026.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR 89.3
Independence mayor-elect Kevin King speaks with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Rochester Brewing & Roasting Company in the Crossroads.

Kevin King, a former union leader, was elected as mayor of Independence on Tuesday over a city council member who supported an AI data center deal. King has never held political office before, and says he wants residents to be engaged and feel heard in city government.

Independence will swear in a new mayor April 20 — a new face to politics who vows to empower residents to make their voices heard.

Kevin King, a former union leader, was elected Tuesday with roughly 60% of the vote. He has never held elected office before.

His election came to some as a surprise: His opponent, Bridget McCandless, beat King by 17 points in February’s primary.

But at the center of Independence’s election this spring was a controversial AI data center project, which the city council awarded $6 billion in tax breaks despite strong public opposition. While both candidates supported building the data center, King also believed the project should be put to a public vote — an effort that Independence leaders shot down.

“I believe in the democratic process, and that is important to me,” King told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Voters on Tuesday rejected both McCandless and Jared Fears, an at-large councilmember seeking re-election who also supported the tax breaks.

King promised to place transparency and civic engagement at the center of his administration. He says he wants to implement town halls across Independence to make constituents feel heard.

“I'm big on hearing, to listening to the people and hearing what they have to say,” King said. “Respect their voices. And you know, if we disagree, we need to sit at the table and work things out.”

  • Kevin King, Independence mayor-elect
Tags
Up To Date PodcastIndependencedata centersmayorElectionsGovernmenttransparency
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR