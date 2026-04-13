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A Stowers researcher biked over 2,000 miles to Kansas City. Here’s what she learned on the way

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Friederike Benning stands smiling with her bike in front of the Grand Teton National Park sign
Stowers Institute
While biking, Dr. Friederike Benning passed a variety of sceneries from mountains to deserts

Starting in Seattle, Washington, Dr. Friedrike Benning biked over 2,000 miles before her first day as a fellow at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research. Along the way, she discovered how her work as a researcher reflected her journey as a cyclist.

Before beginning her fellowship at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, Dr. Friederike Benning took an unconventional route to work. Starting in Seattle, Washington, she biked over 2,000 to Kansas City to kick off her time as a Jim and Virginia Stowers Fellow.

“Going by a bike is a really great pace, because you can really do distances within a day, it's a nice enough slow pace that you can take it all in and you're exposed to everything,” Benning told KCUR’s Up to Date. “You're exposed to what people that live there are exposed to, just for a temporary time. And I think that, in hindsight, was the best part.”

Though Benning planned her stops and routes ahead of time, she still faced unexpected obstacles. With days of strong headwinds, flat tires, and unexpected landscapes, Benning said she learned how to adapt and saw how the world around her mirrored the order of a cell.

At one point, struggling to bike through sand, Benning discovered a hidden mountain range that reminded her of scientific discovery: difficult at times, but ultimately rewarding.

Now at the Stower’s Institute as a molecular biologist, biochemist, and structural biologist, Benning studies the internal membranes of bacteria.

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Up To Date Stowers Institute for Medical ResearchbikesTalk ShowPodcastscienceKansas City Missouri (KCMO)research
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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