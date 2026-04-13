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Up To Date

The Kansas Legislature adjourned, without giving residents any relief from property taxes

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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The Kansas Statehouse with the American and state flags flying.
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
/
Kansas News Service
The Kansas Legislature has adjourned. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed two dozen bills and more than 30 budget items.

Kansans hoping for a break on their property taxes will have to wait. The legislative session adjourned with Republicans unable to compromise on property tax reform. Sherman Smith, editor-in-chief of the Kansas Reflector, joined KCUR’s Up To Date to provide an overview of the session.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed two dozen bills and more than 30 budget items to close out the legislative session.

Many Kansans hoped the session would deliever property tax relief, but infighting between House and Senate Republicans prevented the legislative reform from passing.

“They couldn't agree on their preferred way of providing tax relief,” said Sherman Smith, editor-in-chief of the Kansas Reflector.

“And so they ended up with a bill at the very end that, you know, nobody seemed very enthusiastic about. It does something. But, you know, there's a lot of talk about ‘this is as good as we could get,’” Smith said.

  • Sherman Smith, editor-in-chief, Kansas Reflector
Tags
Up To Date PodcastTopekaKansasKansas LegislatureKansas budgetKansas governmentKansas Governorproperty taxes
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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