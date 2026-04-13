The Kansas Legislature adjourned, without giving residents any relief from property taxes

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed two dozen bills and more than 30 budget items to close out the legislative session .

Many Kansans hoped the session would deliever property tax relief, but infighting between House and Senate Republicans prevented the legislative reform from passing.

“They couldn't agree on their preferred way of providing tax relief,” said Sherman Smith, editor-in-chief of the Kansas Reflector.

“And so they ended up with a bill at the very end that, you know, nobody seemed very enthusiastic about. It does something. But, you know, there's a lot of talk about ‘this is as good as we could get,’” Smith said.

