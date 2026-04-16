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Up To Date

Kansas City Catholics respond to Trump’s escalating criticism of Pope Leo

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonEllen Beshuk
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A photo shows a Catholic church steep.
Scott Canon
/
Kansas News Service
The pope is the head of the Catholic Church and leads 1.4 billion members worldwide

Debate is growing among Catholics in Kansas City and beyond after President Donald Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war, and shared an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus.

Pope Leo XIV, who rose to the papacy last year after the death of Pope Francis, has received harsh criticism from President Donald Trump for speaking out against the Iran war.

After Leo called for peace and warned that "God does not bless any conflict," Trump responded that the pope was "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy."

Catholic leaders in the Kansas City area and beyond have voiced concern over Trump’s aggressive rhetoric, according to Brian Roewe, a reporter for the Kansas City-based National Catholic Reporter.

“The Holy Father is fulfilling his moral duty as a pastor and not a politician, to promote peace in the world. The retaliatory tone of the president's response risks deepening divisions when we need unity,” Roewe told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Even in heated disagreement, leadership should be civil, honoring the inherent dignity of the other, made in the image and likeness of God.”

Roewe said many Catholics and Christians consider Trump’s AI-generated image of himself healing a sick person to be blasphemous, portraying the president as Jesus Christ. Trump, however, said it depicted him as a doctor.

Tags
Up To Date Catholic ChurchNational Catholic ReporterPopePodcastTalk ShowDonald TrumpIranwarreligion
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
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Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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