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Up To Date

Powell Gardens takes over Blue Springs' Colonial Farms with new focus on sustainable agriculture

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published April 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Rows of apple trees on a clear sunny day. Apples lay scattered on the grassy ground.
Jacob Canyon
A glimpse of the over 7 acres of fruit trees at Powell Gardens Colonial Farms

Now under new management, Powell Gardens Colonial Farms plans to gradually shift its growing practices. The goal is to improve environmental health while preserving the fruit-picking and family-oriented experience that Kansas Citians expect.

Colonial Gardens in Blue Springs, Missouri, has been a popular destination for fruit and berry picking, field trips, and family outings, receiving over 230,000 visitors every year.

The gardens were recently acquired by Powell Gardens and renamed Powell Gardens Colonial Farms. Now, it's being managed by Good Oak, a company focused on regenerative and sustainable practices.

The transition will not bring immediate, sweeping changes according to Good Oak president Jacob Canyon. Instead, land managers plan to gradually shift from conventional farming methods to practices that promote biodiversity and reduce the farm’s reliance on chemicals such as herbicides, pesticides, and fungicides.

“This site was designed as a conventional production orchard, and is a beautiful one at that,” Canyon told KCUR’s Up to Date. “But I think that's actually a huge opportunity for us to show, in a public venue, how you can wean a system like this off of its dependence on chemicals and get it to something that's a little more holistic.”

By slowly transitioning the area, Canyon said he hopes to maintain the visitor experience and produce as before while improving the health of Powell Gardens Colonial Farms.

Tags
Up To Date regenerative farmingsustainabilityfarmingBlue SpringsPodcastTalk ShowbiodiversityherbicidespesticidestreesRegenerative agricultureinsects
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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