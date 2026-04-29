A Kansas City woman shares the toll of caretaking for a family member with Parkinson's

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. The disease affects a person's mental and physical health, and is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's.

Dr. Macie Smith, a gerontologist with SYNERGY HomeCare, said that when it comes to Parkinson, everyone has to play a part.

“Not only is the person going through it, but the family's going through it,” Smith said. “So it's a family living with Parkinson's.”

Brittany Schools helps take care of her father, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Her mom is the main caretaker, but Schools and her brother help share the responsibilities — which includes bathing, preparing food, helping with appointments and more.

As the disease has progressed, aid increased from a few hours a week to six hours daily.

Schools said caregiving tasks can get weary, making it hard to stay upbeat.

“You can step away for a day if there's enough care at the house,” Schools said. “But it's never really off your mind.”

Smith said the heavy toll of caregiving needs more attention, support and action.

“Family caregiving is a public health epidemic,” Smith said. “The long term care system rests on the necks of family caregivers, and so we have to be sure that we see them, applaud them, support them in whatever fashion necessary.”