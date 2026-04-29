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Up To Date

A Kansas City woman shares the toll of caretaking for a family member with Parkinson's

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonElizabeth Ruiz
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Two women seated beside a man with his hands clasped, pose for a photo.
Brittany Schools
Brittany Schools' (left) father (center) is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Her mother (right) is the main caretaker but the entire family plays a role in helping with his needs.

Parkinson’s disease presents physical and mental challenges for people who are diagnosed, but it ends up being a family affair, with one doctor describing the condition as a public health epidemic. A Kansas City woman told KCUR's Up To Date about her experiences taking care of her father.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. The disease affects a person's mental and physical health, and is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's.

Dr. Macie Smith, a gerontologist with SYNERGY HomeCare, said that when it comes to Parkinson, everyone has to play a part.

“Not only is the person going through it, but the family's going through it,” Smith said. “So it's a family living with Parkinson's.”

Brittany Schools helps take care of her father, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Her mom is the main caretaker, but Schools and her brother help share the responsibilities — which includes bathing, preparing food, helping with appointments and more.

As the disease has progressed, aid increased from a few hours a week to six hours daily.

Schools said caregiving tasks can get weary, making it hard to stay upbeat.

“You can step away for a day if there's enough care at the house,” Schools said. “But it's never really off your mind.”

Smith said the heavy toll of caregiving needs more attention, support and action.

“Family caregiving is a public health epidemic,” Smith said. “The long term care system rests on the necks of family caregivers, and so we have to be sure that we see them, applaud them, support them in whatever fashion necessary.”

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Up To Date PodcastParkinson's Diseasehealthcarefamilydisease
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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