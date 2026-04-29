Kansas U.S. Senate race for Roger Marshall’s seat may be heating up

Kansans will vote in November’s midterm elections for a U.S. senator and every U.S. House member, plus a new governor, state representatives and more.

In many of those races, the field is largely set. But candidates can file to run for office until June 1, and in one race, a “wild card” could shake things up, says Bob Beatty, a professor of political science at Washburn University.

That wild card is Adam Hamilton, pastor at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection , a church with nine branches in the Kansas City area.

Hamilton announced he was “exploring” the idea of running for Roger Marshall’s U.S. Senate seat as an independent earlier this year. He has not yet announced a campaign, but if he does, it could make the election a lot more competitive.

“I think everyone feels threatened by him,” said Kansas Reflector editor-in-chief Sherman Smith.

The state Republican party filed a complaint earlier this week against Hamilton for his use of church resources.

KCUR’s Steve Kraske spoke with two Kansas political experts about the Senate contest, plus how races for governor and the U.S. House of Representatives are shaping up.