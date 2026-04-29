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Kansas U.S. Senate race for Roger Marshall’s seat may be heating up

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Roger Marshall speaks at Fort Riley in September 2025.
Roger Marshall
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Roger Marshall speaks at Fort Riley in September 2025.

Sen. Roger Marshall faces no Republican competition in the primary, but four Democrats have filed to run, and another big-name candidate may be announced soon. Plus, political experts run down the Kansas governor’s race and other ballot measures coming to voters later this year.

Kansans will vote in November’s midterm elections for a U.S. senator and every U.S. House member, plus a new governor, state representatives and more.

In many of those races, the field is largely set. But candidates can file to run for office until June 1, and in one race, a “wild card” could shake things up, says Bob Beatty, a professor of political science at Washburn University.

That wild card is Adam Hamilton, pastor at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, a church with nine branches in the Kansas City area.

Hamilton announced he was “exploring” the idea of running for Roger Marshall’s U.S. Senate seat as an independent earlier this year. He has not yet announced a campaign, but if he does, it could make the election a lot more competitive.

“I think everyone feels threatened by him,” said Kansas Reflector editor-in-chief Sherman Smith.

The state Republican party filed a complaint earlier this week against Hamilton for his use of church resources.

KCUR’s Steve Kraske spoke with two Kansas political experts about the Senate contest, plus how races for governor and the U.S. House of Representatives are shaping up.

  • Bob Beatty, professor of political science at Washburn University
  • Sherman Smith, editor-in-chief, Kansas Reflector
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Up To Date U.S. SenateRoger MarshallKansas elections 2026KansasElections
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
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