Prolific presidential historian H.W. Brands turns his focus to George Washington

H.W. Brands has published another presidential biography. American Patriarch: The Life of George Washington , another in his line of presidential books on Theodore Roosevelt, Andrew Jackson and other chief executives, hit the shelves nationwide on Tuesday.

He’ll be in town on Thursday for a Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum event at Unity Temple on the Plaza to promote his new biography.

He has written dozens of books on prominent figures throughout American history, but this is the first biography in which Brands specifically focuses on our first president.

“If you’re going to call yourself an American historian and you write biographies of big characters, you really can’t avoid Washington forever. So, I decided it was time.”

H.W. Brands , historian and Jack S. Blanton Sr. Chair in History at the University of Texas at Austin

American Patriarch, Thursday, May 14 at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112. Registration is available online.