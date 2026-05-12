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Prolific presidential historian H.W. Brands turns his focus to George Washington

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:02 PM CDT
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The new biography "American Patriarch" by H.W. Brands is out now.
Penguin Random House
The new biography "American Patriarch" by H.W. Brands is out now.

Historian H.W. Brands has written more than 30 books about American history, highlighting prominent figures ranging from the era of the Revolutionary War to the presidency of Ronald Reagan. He’ll be in Kansas City for an event on Thursday to discuss his new book on George Washington.

H.W. Brands has published another presidential biography. American Patriarch: The Life of George Washington, another in his line of presidential books on Theodore Roosevelt, Andrew Jackson and other chief executives, hit the shelves nationwide on Tuesday.

He’ll be in town on Thursday for a Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum event at Unity Temple on the Plaza to promote his new biography.

He has written dozens of books on prominent figures throughout American history, but this is the first biography in which Brands specifically focuses on our first president.

“If you’re going to call yourself an American historian and you write biographies of big characters, you really can’t avoid Washington forever. So, I decided it was time.”

  • H.W. Brands, historian and Jack S. Blanton Sr. Chair in History at the University of Texas at Austin

American Patriarch, Thursday, May 14 at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112. Registration is available online.

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Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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