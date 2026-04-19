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Historian Douglas Brinkley to visit Kansas City for Truman Library's 'Wild About Harry' event

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Douglas Brinkley will be in Kansas City this week for an event with the Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum.
douglasbrinkley.com
Douglas Brinkley will be in Kansas City this week for an event with the Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

Historian Douglas Brinkley will be in Kansas City on the 23rd for the Truman Library Institute's annual "Wild About Harry" event. "We owe a lot to Truman," Brinkley told KCUR's Up To Date.

One of the nation's preeminent historians, Douglas Brinkley, will be in Kansas City on Thursday for a conversation with David Rubenstein at the Truman Library Institute's Wild About Harry annual gala.

Brinkley has written a number of books on American history, including books on the space race, Rosa Parks, Theodore Roosevelt and much more.

Ahead of his visit to Kansas City for Thursday's gala, he discussed several presidents throughout American history with KCUR's Up To Date. But he made sure to add that Harry Truman is among his favorites.

"We owe a lot to Truman," Brinkley told KCUR's Up To Date. "We live in Truman's world right now, and the things that he did, like creating the CIA, the NSC, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the whole idea of the Pentagon and the Air Force department and the courage he had to do an executive order to desegregate the army. It goes on and on, we'll have an interesting evening talking about it all."

  • Douglas Brinkley, historian and author

Wild About Harry Annual Gala, 7 p.m., Thursday, April 23 at Muehlebach Tower, Marriot Downtown 200 West 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105.

Tags
Up To Date PodcasthistoryPresidential PoliticsGovernmentBob DylanHarry TrumanEisenhower
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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