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Up To Date

Why Kansas City Councilman Crispin Rea is running for mayor: 'People want to feel safe'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Claudia Brancart
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KCUR
Crispin Rea recently filed to run for mayor of Kansas City.

Crispin Rea, Kansas City's 4th District at-large councilmember, recently announced he will be running for mayor in 2027. He joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss his priorities, including improving public safety, increasing economic opportunities and "getting the basics right."

It will be more than a year before Kansas Citians will find out who will replace Quinton Lucas as the next mayor of the city. But candidates are already lining up to seize that opportunity.

Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, Councilman Wes Rogers, Oak Ridge Family Social Club co-owner P.J. Guastello and attorney Kenda Tomes McClain have all thrown their hats into the ring so far.

KCUR's Up To Date plans to conduct interviews with all of the mayoral candidates ahead of the election.

Just last week, 4th District at-large Council member Crispin Rea announced his own mayoral campaign.

He told KCUR's Up To Date on Wednesday that his top priority is making sure that the public is safe no matter where they are in the city.

"People want to feel safe in their neighborhoods, small business owners want to know they can open a business and that it will be safe, and folks want to visit and bring their families and know that their experience will be safe and secure," he said.

Rea believes that a robust public safety strategy includes a combination of a police presence alongside alternatives that don't require officer attention.

"That strategy needs to be balanced between enforcement and policing on one hand, and alternatives to incarceration and social services on the other," Rea said. "I think we have this awful dichotomy around public safety that we either open up the jails and let everyone out or we arrest everyone, and there's so much reasonable middle ground that's evidence-based that works between those two things."

  • 4th District At-Large Kansas City Councilman Crispin Rea
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Up To Date PodcastKansas City Councilcity hallElectionsKansas City Mayorlocal politics
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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