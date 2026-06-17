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Up To Date

Inside the stadium at Kansas City’s first World Cup match: ‘An electric atmosphere’

By Brian Ellison,
Zach WilsonNora Crutcher-McGowan
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:22 PM CDT
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Fans of Argentina cheer during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
Ed Zurga
/
AP
Argentina fans showed out for Kansas City's first World Cup match, on Tuesday night.

The Kansas City Star’s Pete Grathoff waited more than an hour in traffic to witness the first World Cup match in Kansas City, where Argentina's Lionel Messi scored three goals against Algeria. Grathoff joined KCUR’s Up To Date to share his recap.

After years of preparation and a busy start to the World Cup — from the FIFA Fan Festival to last-minute shifts in transportation — Kansas City finally hosted its first match Tuesday night, at Kansas City Stadium.

The Kansas City Star’s Pete Grathoff was at the match, and said a Chiefs game brings more variety in the jersey department, because there was one clear standout for Argentina.

“It was 99.9% Messi, No. 10” during Tuesday’s match, he told KCUR’s Up To Date on Wednesday. Lionel Messi would go on to score three goals and tie the record for the most goals in the tournament’s history.

And while there wasn’t the smell of barbecue that so many Kansas Citians are used to at tailgates, Grathoff said, fans brought their own celebrations leading up to the game.

“There was a lot more singing, a little more dancing, more banging the drums, that kind of thing that you don't normally hear at a Chiefs game,” Grathoff said.

Even with their loss, Algeria has embraced a tight-knit following in Lawrence, where the team is based during the World Cup.

“It’s been so much fun to see how Lawrence has embraced them,” Grathoff said.

Now, Grathoff is most excited to watch the quarterfinal game in Kansas City on July 11, where soccer fans could potentially see Messi and Portugal superstar Christiano Ronaldo spar off in what he said could be both players’ last international game.

  • Pete Grathoff, sports writer for the Kansas City Star
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Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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