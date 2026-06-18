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Up To Date

Missouri auditor says state has a 'spending problem' as it approaches budget cliff

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published June 18, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick speaks to reporters about a critical report of the Secretary of State's office on Jan. 23, 2024.
Jason Hancock
/
Missouri Independent
Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick speaks to reporters about a critical report of the secretary of state's office on Jan. 23, 2024.

A new report from Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick paints a troubling picture of Missouri's financial future. He joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the budget cliff the state faces and how he wants his fellow elected officials to respond.

The state of Missouri is nearing a fiscal cliff, a report from State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick warns.

Budget surpluses during the years of pandemic-related federal funding allowed the state to maintain a substantial reserve. Now, after half a decade, that revenue is going away.

Officials disagree about the severity of the problem, and what the state’s leaders should do about it. But Fitzpatrick's report portrays the situation in the most dire terms.

He told KCUR's Up To Date on Wednesday that Missouri is going to run out of money in 16 to 18 months if elected officials take no action.

"We're going to spend about $2 billion more this year than we collect," he said. "If you end the year next year with $600 million and a $2 billion deficit, that only gets you about a third of the way into the year before you run out of money, and so that's kind of the warning that we're putting out there.

Missouri eliminated capital gains taxes last year and voters in the state will decide in August whether to get rid of the state income tax. But Fitzpatrick, a Republican running for reelection, believes that government spending is the root cause of this problem.

"When you grow 53% in five years of spending as a governmental entity, that is not a sustainable path," he argued. "So, I want to make sure that it's understood that I view this at least as a spending problem, not a revenue problem. We've grown revenue significantly, we just are spending more than we've grown."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastScott FitzpatrickMissouri auditorMissouri Budget
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
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