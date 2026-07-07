Exonerated Missouri man says the wrongfully imprisoned need more than money to start a new life

When Darryl Burton was exonerated and was released from a Missouri prison in 2008, he spent time living on the streets.

“I was homeless for a while,” Burton told KCUR’s Up To Date. “I didn't have any place to go, I didn’t have any money, and didn’t get any compensation.”

In Missouri, without DNA evidence proving innocence , individuals cannot receive financial compensation for their time wrongfully imprisoned. Kansas awards exonerees up to $65,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment.

After more than 20 years behind bars, Burton needed help finding housing and a job. The advancement in technology was challenging. He turned to librarians for help filling out online applications, but responding “yes” on forms asking if he’d been convicted of a crime thwarted his efforts to get back on his feet.

Burton said the reentry services available to individuals who completed their prison sentence were not available to people like him who had been exonerated.

“People empathize and they sympathize, they care about you, but they don't know what to do with you,” Burton said.

The lack of support inspired Burton to co-found Miracle of Innocence with fellow exoneree Lamonte McIntyre . The nonprofit advocacy organization offers legal aid for inmates seeking exoneration, helps exonerees secure basic necessities like identification, housing, and employment. Mentorship and help with counseling services are also provided.

“On average it takes 8-10 years and $350,000 to free an innocent person from prison,” the Miracle of Innocence website says .

Burton said he knows people who received millions in compensation for their time behind bars, but ultimately died by suicide after release.

“The money is one aspect of it, but man, we need a lot of more support in a lot of other areas,” Burton said.

Miracle of Innocence will hold its ninth annual gala this fall to raise funds to support their work.