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Up To Date

Exonerated Missouri man says the wrongfully imprisoned need more than money to start a new life

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach Wilson
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A man sits at a wooden table. He is wearing all black with a silver chain around his neck. His hands are folded before him and he is looking at the camera.
Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
Darryl Burton co-founded the nonprofit Miracle of Innocence with fellow exoneree Lamonte McIntyre.

Darryl Burton was exonerated, but found even more hurdles outside of prison trying to find housing and a job. Burton is the co-founder of Miracle of Innocence, a Missouri nonprofit that provides legal aid and reentry services, which is holding its ninth annual fundraiser in September.

When Darryl Burton was exonerated and was released from a Missouri prison in 2008, he spent time living on the streets.

“I was homeless for a while,” Burton told KCUR’s Up To Date. “I didn't have any place to go, I didn’t have any money, and didn’t get any compensation.”

In Missouri, without DNA evidence proving innocence, individuals cannot receive financial compensation for their time wrongfully imprisoned. Kansas awards exonerees up to $65,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment.

After more than 20 years behind bars, Burton needed help finding housing and a job. The advancement in technology was challenging. He turned to librarians for help filling out online applications, but responding “yes” on forms asking if he’d been convicted of a crime thwarted his efforts to get back on his feet.

Burton said the reentry services available to individuals who completed their prison sentence were not available to people like him who had been exonerated.

“People empathize and they sympathize, they care about you, but they don't know what to do with you,” Burton said.

The lack of support inspired Burton to co-found Miracle of Innocence with fellow exoneree Lamonte McIntyre. The nonprofit advocacy organization offers legal aid for inmates seeking exoneration, helps exonerees secure basic necessities like identification, housing, and employment. Mentorship and help with counseling services are also provided.

“On average it takes 8-10 years and $350,000 to free an innocent person from prison,” the Miracle of Innocence website says.

Burton said he knows people who received millions in compensation for their time behind bars, but ultimately died by suicide after release.

“The money is one aspect of it, but man, we need a lot of more support in a lot of other areas,” Burton said.

Miracle of Innocence will hold its ninth annual gala this fall to raise funds to support their work.

Miracle of Innocence Gala 2026: “Wrongful Convictions Create Many Prisons,” 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at The Temple, Congregation B'nai Jehudah, 12320 Nall Ave., Overland Park, Kansas 66209.

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Up To Date PodcastMissouriprisonNonprofits
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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