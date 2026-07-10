© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's not you — it's us. 😰 The broadcast and stream for both KCUR 89.3 and 91.9 Classical KC are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Our programming will sound different as we troubleshoot. Please bear with us as we work as quickly as possible to resolve the issue.
Up To Date

Disco Burger is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published July 10, 2026 at 3:55 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Disco Burger will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant with an expanded menu this summer.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR 89.3
Disco Burger will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant with an expanded menu this summer.

The popular food kiosk at Varsity Club in the River Market will expand to a second location. The new restaurant will include a takeout window and dine-in section with an expanded menu.

A popular burger stand in Kansas City’s River Market will soon expand to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood.

Disco Burger co-owners Matt Chapman and Darren Carter have been slinging lacy, West Coast-style smashburgers and crispy crinkle-cut fries out of a kiosk at Varsity Club since 2024. The concept started as a merger of two separate pop ups that Chapman and Carter had previously created, and a brick-and-mortar restaurant was always the goal, they say.

The new Disco Burger, at 600 E. 63rd St., will open in stages within the next several weeks. The current menu will be available to order to-go from a side window first, and a dine-in section with a fuller menu will open soon after.

Inside, they’ll offer steak frites, salads, seasonal veggies, and more, alongside the normal menu. Chapman and Carter said they are both looking forward to creating new dishes in a larger kitchen.

“We'll probably do a lot of specials too,” Carter said, “now that we've got just the capacity to be a little bit more creative with it.”

  • Matt Chapman and Darren Carter, Disco Burger co-owners
Tags
Up To Date PodcastfoodFood & Drinklocal foodburgers
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR