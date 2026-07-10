Disco Burger is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood

A popular burger stand in Kansas City’s River Market will soon expand to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood.

Disco Burger co-owners Matt Chapman and Darren Carter have been slinging lacy, West Coast-style smashburgers and crispy crinkle-cut fries out of a kiosk at Varsity Club since 2024. The concept started as a merger of two separate pop ups that Chapman and Carter had previously created, and a brick-and-mortar restaurant was always the goal, they say.

The new Disco Burger, at 600 E. 63rd St., will open in stages within the next several weeks. The current menu will be available to order to-go from a side window first, and a dine-in section with a fuller menu will open soon after.

Inside, they’ll offer steak frites, salads, seasonal veggies, and more, alongside the normal menu. Chapman and Carter said they are both looking forward to creating new dishes in a larger kitchen.

“We'll probably do a lot of specials too,” Carter said, “now that we've got just the capacity to be a little bit more creative with it.”