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Up To Date

ReStart opens midtown apartment complex for Kansas City families experiencing homelessness

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:22 PM CDT
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ReStart Inc. converted a vacant hotel in midtown into a 45-unit short-term apartment complex to serve families experiencing homelessness.
Joseph Zlatnik
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reStart Inc.
ReStart Inc. converted a vacant hotel in midtown into a 45-unit short-term apartment complex to serve families experiencing homelessness.

ReStart Inc., a nonprofit homelessness services provider, converted a vacant midtown Kansas City hotel into short-term furnished apartments for families experiencing homelessness. The Family Lodge is a 45-unit complex with on-site social services to support families in their transition to permanent housing.

Kansas City homelessness services provider reStart Inc. said it had to turn away more than 700 families due to space limitations last year.

But on Tuesday, the organization cut the ribbon on a new midtown facility featuring furnished studios and one-to-three bedroom apartments that are better equipped to serve families experiencing homelessness. The Family Lodge was constructed in a renovated hotel on Main Street.

“This new location will allow us to triple our family capacity, and we'll be able to serve 45 families at one time here,” said reStart Inc. CEO Stephanie Boyer.

The organization’s priorities included a location with private parking, public transportation and access to jobs.

The short-term housing complex will provide social services support on-site, giving families access to a case manager, food pantry, employment services, education support and more.

“We can give people a safe place to stay, but they really need access to those services,” Boyer said. “Having 100% of families at this one site is also allowing us the opportunity to be able to really tailor services more towards them.”

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Up To Date PodcasthomelessnessfamilyNonprofitsHousingKansas CityMidtown
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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