ReStart opens midtown apartment complex for Kansas City families experiencing homelessness

Kansas City homelessness services provider reStart Inc. said it had to turn away more than 700 families due to space limitations last year.

But on Tuesday, the organization cut the ribbon on a new midtown facility featuring furnished studios and one-to-three bedroom apartments that are better equipped to serve families experiencing homelessness. The Family Lodge was constructed in a renovated hotel on Main Street.

“This new location will allow us to triple our family capacity, and we'll be able to serve 45 families at one time here,” said reStart Inc. CEO Stephanie Boyer.

The organization’s priorities included a location with private parking, public transportation and access to jobs.

The short-term housing complex will provide social services support on-site, giving families access to a case manager, food pantry, employment services, education support and more.

“We can give people a safe place to stay, but they really need access to those services,” Boyer said. “Having 100% of families at this one site is also allowing us the opportunity to be able to really tailor services more towards them.”

