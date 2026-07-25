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Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Kansas City being updated to ‘make it livable for the future’

By Steve Kraske,
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Published July 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Picture of a mid-century modern house with a circular pond in front of it.
The Kansas City Star
The Sondern-Adler house is one of three structures in Kansas City designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Sondern-Adler House was the famous architect’s first design for Kansas City. Since it was built in 1940, it has had six owners, including prominent arts philanthropist Richard J. Stern.

Designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the Sondern-Adler House in Kansas City’s historic Roanoke neighborhood has had six owners since it was built in 1940. Constructed in Wright’s Usonian style, it was the architect’s first design in town.

Most owners added something to its original 900 square feet, including a lap pool in the 1950s and a kitchen expansion during Stern’s possession.

In 2024, third-generation owners of Lexington Plumbing in Kansas City bought the house. Unlike previous owners, they are trying to maintain the historical integrity of the Sondern-Adler House, rather than adding anything to it, according to The Kansas City Star reporter Eric Adler.

They’ve made major updates to electrical and plumbing in the house while communicating with the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy in Chicago. While not yet on the National Register of Historic Places, the house does reside inside the Roanoke Historic District.

“Honestly, you can do what you want inside a house, even if they're in the historic district or in the register. But they seem to want to obviously keep the interior as it was, with certain changes, because they love what Frank Lloyd Wright has done,” Adler told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The house is joined by two other Wright-designed structures in the area: the Bott house in North Kansas City and the Community Christian Church near the Country Club Plaza. The Sondern-Adler House is a private residence and is not currently open to the public.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastarchitecturecultureMissouri historyKansas City Starhistoric preservation
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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