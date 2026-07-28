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Up To Date

Linda Hall Library rebrands as a place for all Kansas Citians to pursue scientific curiosity

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Eric Dorfman is the president of The Linda Hall: Science Library and Arboretum.

The Linda Hall: Science Library and Arboretum was established in 1946 on the estate of Herbert and Linda Hall, who bequeathed $6 million to establish a free public library for Kansas City. As the institution celebrates its 80th anniversary, it’s aiming to re-establish itself as a place for all Kansas Citians, researchers or not, to engage with science.

Since it was founded in 1946, The Linda Hall: Science Library and Arboretum in Kansas City has become an international destination for researchers. Inside, books date back as early as 1472, depicting hundreds of years of scientific exploration and discovery.

But as the library celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, it’s aiming to re-establish itself as a place for all Kansas Citians – researchers or not – to engage with science.

The Linda Hall library was created in 1946 on the grounds of the estate of Herbert and Linda Hall, philanthropists who bequeathed $6 million upon their deaths to establish a free library for Kansas City.

The library aims to extend itself to all Kansas Citians through new programming aimed at families, a film series, and speakers such as astronaut Dr. Kate Rubins. It’s also leaning into its exhibitions to draw in visitors. Its current installation, “The Alchemy of Knowledge: Science and Mystery from Shakespeare to AI,” explores the transformation of scientific discovery across centuries.

Eric Dorfman, president of The Linda Hall Library, says public engagement in science is more important now than ever.

“People trust what they're familiar with, and when they no longer see it as core to their lives, it becomes something foreign, and I think that trust is starting to dissipate as well,” Dorfman told KCUR’s Up To Date. “I really think Linda Hall has a special place, especially locally, is to start regaining some of that trust.”

The Linda Hall: Science Library and Arboretum, 5109 Cherry Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64110. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., second Saturdays.

  • Eric Dorfman, Ph.D., president, The Linda Hall: Science Library and Arboretum
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Up To Date Podcastlibrariessciencemuseums/galleriesenvironmental scienceKansas City
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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