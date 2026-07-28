Linda Hall Library rebrands as a place for all Kansas Citians to pursue scientific curiosity

Since it was founded in 1946, The Linda Hall: Science Library and Arboretum in Kansas City has become an international destination for researchers. Inside, books date back as early as 1472, depicting hundreds of years of scientific exploration and discovery.

But as the library celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, it’s aiming to re-establish itself as a place for all Kansas Citians – researchers or not – to engage with science.

The Linda Hall library was created in 1946 on the grounds of the estate of Herbert and Linda Hall, philanthropists who bequeathed $6 million upon their deaths to establish a free library for Kansas City.

The library aims to extend itself to all Kansas Citians through new programming aimed at families, a film series, and speakers such as astronaut Dr. Kate Rubins . It’s also leaning into its exhibitions to draw in visitors. Its current installation, “The Alchemy of Knowledge: Science and Mystery from Shakespeare to AI,” explores the transformation of scientific discovery across centuries.

Eric Dorfman, president of The Linda Hall Library, says public engagement in science is more important now than ever.

“People trust what they're familiar with, and when they no longer see it as core to their lives, it becomes something foreign, and I think that trust is starting to dissipate as well,” Dorfman told KCUR’s Up To Date. “I really think Linda Hall has a special place, especially locally, is to start regaining some of that trust.”

The Linda Hall: Science Library and Arboretum, 5109 Cherry Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64110. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., second Saturdays.

