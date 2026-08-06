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Up To Date

This Kansas City artist offers handwritten letters to encourage people to slow down and connect

By Brian Ellison,
Gabriella LaceyNora Crutcher-McGowan
Published August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Two women face a mural of handwritten letters.
Courtesy of Kasim Hardaway
Hardaway has set up his installation at City Market and Union Station

Multidisciplinary artist Kasim Hardaway reflects on the first year of “Take What You Need,” an interactive public art installation that pops up around Kansas City and invites people to pause and reflect on their lives.

For the past year, Kansas City multidisciplinary artist Kasim Hardaway has been asking people to slow down and connect with each other through a series of anonymously addressed letters.

His public installation, “Take What You Need,” appears through pop-ups at busy spots around town like City Market and Union Station. It invites visitors to browse a collection of letters Hardaway writes and attaches to fishing wire connected to a wooden frame.

“On those lines of fishing wire are envelopes that are addressed to different aches and pains, to the one who is haunted by perfection, to the one who mistakes control for safety,” Hardaway told KCUR’s Up To Date. “So there's a collection of 40 of those letters and they kind of just drift in the air by clothespins. It's a very interesting visual.”

While he also publishes the letters on his Substack, Hardaway says that when strangers are able to experience these words in a tangible form, they can create unexpected moments of connection.

“A lot of people are like, ‘How did you write so many letters? How does this all apply to you?’ And I think that's part of it is that at different points of our life, all of these letters can apply to you,” Hardaway said.

While he continues to write letters, Hardaway says he is taking a short break from in-person pop-ups to celebrate his birthday, but he will be back in September for more events around the city.

  • Kasim Hardaway, multidisciplinary artist 
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Up To Date Podcastpublic artCity MarketUnion StationArts & Culturemental health
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is a freelance producer for Up to Date and Sportsbeat KC, she was a previous KCUR Studios Intern in summer of 2023.
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Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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