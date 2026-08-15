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Up To Date

Kansas City Councilmember Johnathan Duncan raises concerns over fast-tracked Royals stadium deal

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach Wilson
Published August 15, 2026 at 9:06 AM CDT
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A rendering of the proposed Royals ballpark at Crown Center.
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A rendering of the proposed Royals ballpark at Crown Center.

The 6th district councilmember told KCUR's Up To Date on Thursday that his constituents want the city to negotiate a stadium deal that is more beneficial to residents. He said they also want more transparency from Kansas City's leaders.

On Tuesday, a Kansas City Council committee postponed the ordinances that would set aside $20 million for the city manager to begin agreements with the Royals related to the team's new downtown ballpark.

Despite the delay, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city plans to make quick progress on the estimated $1.9 billion stadium.

Councilmember Johnathan Duncan thinks there is an intentional effort by city officials to quickly enter into an agreement. He told KCUR's Up To Date that he has concerns about what kind of deal it would be for taxpayers.

"(Kansas Citians) want to ensure that we have a good deal moving forward. They want to keep the Royals. Hell, I want to keep the Royals, but I want to make sure that we are making sure that our city is whole," he said.

"We're going to have increased public safety issues. We still have lots of homeless issues to take care of, and Washington Square Park has essentially been a homeless encampment for years. So, how are we ensuring that we have the revenue to take care of those things? This deal does not provide that."

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Up To Date PodcastRoyals stadium proposalRoyalscity hallKansas City Council
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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