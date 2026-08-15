Kansas City Councilmember Johnathan Duncan raises concerns over fast-tracked Royals stadium deal

On Tuesday, a Kansas City Council committee postponed the ordinances that would set aside $20 million for the city manager to begin agreements with the Royals related to the team's new downtown ballpark.

Despite the delay, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city plans to make quick progress on the estimated $1.9 billion stadium.

Councilmember Johnathan Duncan thinks there is an intentional effort by city officials to quickly enter into an agreement. He told KCUR's Up To Date that he has concerns about what kind of deal it would be for taxpayers.

"(Kansas Citians) want to ensure that we have a good deal moving forward. They want to keep the Royals. Hell, I want to keep the Royals, but I want to make sure that we are making sure that our city is whole," he said.

"We're going to have increased public safety issues. We still have lots of homeless issues to take care of, and Washington Square Park has essentially been a homeless encampment for years. So, how are we ensuring that we have the revenue to take care of those things? This deal does not provide that."

