90.9 The Bridge celebrates 25 years of fostering music discovery in Kansas City

90.9 The Bridge is now a fixture in the Kansas City’s music ecosystem. The public radio music station is known for fostering artist discovery and its emphasis on playing local musicians.

But when it first went on air in 2001, the station was a scrappy operation trying to find its niche.

The nonprofit, based originally out of the University of Central Missouri, had previously broadcast a mix of NPR news programming and jazz. But it wasn’t gaining traction, said Jon Hart, production manager at The Bridge.

“The one thing that the station hadn't tried, that I'd seen success with in other markets, was bringing a public radio approach to modern culture,” Hart told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Hart pitched the idea to his bosses, and to his surprise, it was approved. The Bridge’s first broadcast was Aug. 19, 2001. The station celebrated its 25th anniversary Wednesday.

The station moved to Kansas City in 2013 after it was purchased by Kansas City PBS. And in 2025, The Bridge added sports to its content mix — it’s now the live radio broadcaster for the Kansas City Current’s soccer games.

The station has grown and changed in other ways. While music has remained the focus, its dominant genres have shifted to meet evolving listener preferences, and Bridge staff say they’ve remained committed to reflecting this community.

“We know that there are so many people out there that don't want to be boxed in by a specific format or a specific genre,” host and music coordinator Sarah Bradshaw said. “People crave different, they crave discovery, and you know, that's why we do what we do.”

Chris Haghirian, who hosts Eight One Sixty, a program focused on Kansas City-area music, says his favorite moments come when an artist plays on the radio for the first time.

“They go out and sit in their car, and they're filming themselves, and they're filming the radio, and then me talking about them, and then their reaction, and so many times it's literal tears,” Haghirian said. “That's what I tell people that support us is, like, you might call and donate and get a free scarf, but the best thing you're getting is you're letting moments like that happen.”