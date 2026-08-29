© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

North Kansas City is planning for long-term growth. Leaders want your input.

By Steve Kraske,
Nora Crutcher-McGowanHalle Jackson
Published August 29, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
North Kansas City is one of very few cities in Missouri that own a broadband network of their own, and it's the only one that provides internet to its residents without charging a monthly bill.
Josh Merchant
/
The Beacon
North Kansas City is one of very few cities in Missouri that own a broadband network of their own, and it's the only one that provides internet to its residents without charging a monthly bill.

Located just north of the Missouri River, North Kansas City has grown by more than 20% since 2020. Mayor Jesse Smith says it’s time to make updates while maintaining the community’s “small-town feel.”

North Kansas City is updating its master plan for future development for the first time since 2016, and local leaders want direct input from community members.

The plan, called “Northtown 2040,” relies on the community weighing in through a series of public meetings and events. The city will host hourslong interactive work sessions, or “charettes,”on Sept. 2 and 3. North Kansas City community development director Xue Wood said the sessions will bring together a blend of business owners, residents and school district officials.

“You pull your sleeves up and come sit together at a table with planners, designers, stakeholders … along with anybody in this community that plays a role, that come dream about solutions for problems, for parking, for affordable housing and then come together to look at concepts,” Wood told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The town just north of the Missouri River has grown by more than 20% since 2020, according to the Kansas City Star. Mayor Jesse Smith credited the community’s “small town feel” and convenient location in the middle of a metropolitan area for more people settling in North Kansas City.

But the growth makes it harder to keep housing costs down and parking available, which is why Smith says the town needs a new master plan.

“As we've seen rapid population growth, given our landlocked status – 4 1/2 square miles – we can't just build a bunch of single-family homes like you could in the outer ‘burbs,” Smith told KCUR’s Up To Date. ”We're looking at what that can mean while we maintain the secret sauce, the small town feel, but also add the sensible density that we need to cure that demand.”

The planning and designing charrettes will be held at the North Kansas City Parks and Recreation Center. Those interested in joining can RSVP here. A public open house will follow on Sept. 3.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastNorth Kansas Citydevelopmentaffordable housingHousingKansas City Northcommunity engagement
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR