North Kansas City is planning for long-term growth. Leaders want your input.

North Kansas City is updating its master plan for future development for the first time since 2016, and local leaders want direct input from community members.

The plan, called “Northtown 2040,” relies on the community weighing in through a series of public meetings and events. The city will host hourslong interactive work sessions, or “charettes,”on Sept. 2 and 3. North Kansas City community development director Xue Wood said the sessions will bring together a blend of business owners, residents and school district officials.

“You pull your sleeves up and come sit together at a table with planners, designers, stakeholders … along with anybody in this community that plays a role, that come dream about solutions for problems, for parking, for affordable housing and then come together to look at concepts,” Wood told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The town just north of the Missouri River has grown by more than 20% since 2020, according to the Kansas City Star . Mayor Jesse Smith credited the community’s “small town feel” and convenient location in the middle of a metropolitan area for more people settling in North Kansas City.

But the growth makes it harder to keep housing costs down and parking available , which is why Smith says the town needs a new master plan.

“As we've seen rapid population growth, given our landlocked status – 4 1/2 square miles – we can't just build a bunch of single-family homes like you could in the outer ‘burbs,” Smith told KCUR’s Up To Date. ”We're looking at what that can mean while we maintain the secret sauce, the small town feel, but also add the sensible density that we need to cure that demand.”