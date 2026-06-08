Kansas City’s streetcar could extend north of the Missouri River. Here’s what to know

More stops for Kansas City’s streetcar system could be in the works.

Weeks after it opened its most recent extension , the Kansas City Streetcar Authority continues to plan to elongate the line again – across the Missouri River to North Kansas City.

A streetcar to North Kansas City was originally proposed in 2014, and the current project plan builds on a study that was completed in 2022. Other proposed lines include east-west extensions on 39th Street and Linwood Boulevard, and to 18th and Vine.

The line to North Kansas City would likely require building a new transit-only bridge to cross the Missouri River. Tom Gerend, executive director of the Kansas City Streetcar Authority, says modifying the Heart of America Bridge would be more expensive and challenging than constructing a new bridge.

“If we're going to go through the effort, let's do it in a way that maximizes the long-term opportunity, because this would be a 50 to 100 year investment,” Gerend told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Gerend says Kansas Citians have embraced the streetcar as a form of transit. He says the organization is considering buying more streetcars to meet demand.

“We're seeing already periods of time, pre-World Cup, where our base schedule is barely enough to service all the capacity and all the demand,” Gerend told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority will host two “open house” sessions for residents to learn more. The first session will take place Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Cinder Block Brewery. The second will be held June 17 from 4-6 p.m. at River Bluff Brewing.