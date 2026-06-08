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Kansas City’s streetcar could extend north of the Missouri River. Here’s what to know

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Passengers enter and leave a KC Streetcar at 4th and Delaware streets. A new extension of the line will connect CPKC Stadium and the Berkley Riverfront with the rest of the downtown streetcar line.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Passengers enter and leave a KC Streetcar at 4th and Delaware streets. The line currently goes as far north as CPKC Stadium, but could extend farther, north of the river, in the future.

The streetcar’s 3.5-mile Main Street extension opened in October 2025, and another extension to CPKC Stadium opened last month. A team is now studying extending the north-south line farther, to North Kansas City. The Kansas City Streetcar Authority will host two open houses this month for residents to learn more.

More stops for Kansas City’s streetcar system could be in the works.

Weeks after it opened its most recent extension, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority continues to plan to elongate the line again – across the Missouri River to North Kansas City.

A streetcar to North Kansas City was originally proposed in 2014, and the current project plan builds on a study that was completed in 2022. Other proposed lines include east-west extensions on 39th Street and Linwood Boulevard, and to 18th and Vine.

The line to North Kansas City would likely require building a new transit-only bridge to cross the Missouri River. Tom Gerend, executive director of the Kansas City Streetcar Authority, says modifying the Heart of America Bridge would be more expensive and challenging than constructing a new bridge.

“If we're going to go through the effort, let's do it in a way that maximizes the long-term opportunity, because this would be a 50 to 100 year investment,” Gerend told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Gerend says Kansas Citians have embraced the streetcar as a form of transit. He says the organization is considering buying more streetcars to meet demand.

“We're seeing already periods of time, pre-World Cup, where our base schedule is barely enough to service all the capacity and all the demand,” Gerend told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority will host two “open house” sessions for residents to learn more. The first session will take place Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Cinder Block Brewery. The second will be held June 17 from 4-6 p.m. at River Bluff Brewing.

  • Tom Gerend, executive director, Kansas City Streetcar Authority
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CitystreetcarKC Streetcar Authoritypublic transitNorth Kansas City
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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