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Up To Date

Head Start leaders in Missouri and Kansas say looser federal rules could hurt services

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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17 Head Start providers in Clay, Jackson and Platte counties will take on financial risk without guarantee of reimbursement in order to keep services going into November.
Mid-America Regional Council
Head Start programs could be subject to significant rule changes, if a proposal by the Trump administration is enacted.

The Trump administration has proposed eliminating a majority of its regulations for the federal early education program Head Start. The government says the changes would put rulemaking in the hands of the states and could result in higher enrollment, but local Head Start leaders worry about causing "inconsistency."

In Kansas and Missouri, nearly 20,000 children receive early childhood education through the Head Start program.

Head Start, established in 1965 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “War on Poverty,” provides comprehensive education and development services for children from low-income families. The federally funded program aims to ensure all children can succeed once they enter school.

Head Start leaders in Kansas and across the country say the program’s high quality relies on the strict, detailed federal standards that providers must abide by. They say those regulations provide consistency and clear expectations for services.

But most of those standards could be eliminated, if a proposal by the Trump administration goes into effect. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services wants to cut more than 1,400 federal rules and replace them with a “consolidated and streamlined framework,” a move that the administration says would give more control to states and cities and could result in higher enrollment.

The changes would include the removal of Head Start-specific student-to-teacher ratios, lower the cap for administrative expenses and require English-only Head Start instruction. The goal is to save costs and “reduce the federal burden for Head Start programs.”

The federal government says deregulating Head Start could save billions of dollars and open classrooms to more children. Missouri providers say other issues contribute to the strain.
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Trump wants to loosen Head Start rules, but Missouri providers say that won't help enroll more kids
Meg Cunningham

Kansas Head Start Association executive director Heather Schrotberger worries that the changes are too much, too fast.

“I think that there's always room for conversation about how do you reduce administrative burden,” Schrotberger told KCUR’s Up To Date. “But in my conversations with program leaders in Kansas and with those who would be impacted by these changes, such a broad, sweeping change to the regulations really threatens to create inconsistency and to reduce the clear expectations that programs are currently operating.”

Schrotberger says higher enrollment would likely rely on more children in each classroom, and would mostly save costs by reducing the Head Start workforce. She says both of which could undermine the program’s main benefit.

“Head Start is effective because children receive individualized attention in the classroom,” Schrotberger said.

The proposed rule changes were announced in early August, and people can weigh in on the public comment phase until October 6.

“It's really challenging right now because these are just, ‘Oh, this is what we're thinking,’” said Kasey Lawson, program director for MARC Head Start, which oversees programs in Jackson, Platte and Clay counties. “We're waiting to see what will happen.”

  • Heather Schrotberger, executive director, Kansas Head Start Association
  • Kasey Lawson, MARC Head Start program director
  • Dee Spencer, owner, Delightful Learning Center
Tags
Up To Date PodcastHead StartGovernmentMARCKansasKansas CityMissouriU.S. Department of Health and Human Servicesearly childhood education
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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