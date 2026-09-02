Lawsuit says 11-year-old boy was attacked by students in a Kansas City, Kansas, school restroom
An 11-year-old boy was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted in April at Eisenhower Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas. In August, the district’s school board received notice of a pending $5 million lawsuit for failing to prevent the attack.
An 11-year-old boy alleges that he was physically and sexually assaulted in April by a group of students in a restroom at Eisenhower Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas.
In August, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board of Education received notice of a pending $5 million lawsuit for failing to prevent the alleged attack.
“There had been previous issues in bathrooms,” KMBC reporter Andy Alcock told KCUR’s Up To Date. “And based on what the notice claims, there were supposed to be adult monitors stationed outside the bathrooms to prevent this type of thing from happening.”
Alcock said one KCKPS board member reported a history of poor communication from the administration, and said they were never made aware of this incident.
Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools maintains its own police department, and some officers have accused the district of failing to appropriately address and communicate about safety incidents.
- Andy Alcock, reporter, KMBC