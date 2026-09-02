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Up To Date

Lawsuit says 11-year-old boy was attacked by students in a Kansas City, Kansas, school restroom

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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The family of a former student at Eisenhower Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas alleges the district failed to prevent an 11-year-old student from being assaulted.
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The family of a former student at Eisenhower Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas alleges the district failed to prevent an 11-year-old student from being assaulted.

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted in April at Eisenhower Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas. In August, the district’s school board received notice of a pending $5 million lawsuit for failing to prevent the attack.

An 11-year-old boy alleges that he was physically and sexually assaulted in April by a group of students in a restroom at Eisenhower Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas.

In August, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board of Education received notice of a pending $5 million lawsuit for failing to prevent the alleged attack.

“There had been previous issues in bathrooms,” KMBC reporter Andy Alcock told KCUR’s Up To Date. “And based on what the notice claims, there were supposed to be adult monitors stationed outside the bathrooms to prevent this type of thing from happening.”

Alcock said one KCKPS board member reported a history of poor communication from the administration, and said they were never made aware of this incident.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools maintains its own police department, and some officers have accused the district of failing to appropriately address and communicate about safety incidents.

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Up To Date PodcastKansas City Kansas (KCK)Kansas City Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS)lawsuitschools
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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