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Up To Date

Country Club Plaza redevelopment could start with empty Nordstrom lot, a ‘detriment’ to the area

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An aerial view of the vacant site where Nordstrom had planned to open a store on the Country Club Plaza. The plan fell through in 2022.
Cody Boston
/
Flatland
An aerial view of the vacant site where Nordstrom had planned to open a store on the Country Club Plaza. The plan fell through in 2022. ( | Flatland)

Gillon Property Group, which owns the Plaza, says the empty lot is a “physical and psychological” problem and will be one of the first major redevelopment targets now that Port KC approved a major incentive package. The space was meant to host a Nordstrom, but the project was scrapped in 2022 after multiple delays.

When Gillon Property Group bought the Country Club Plaza in 2024, it promised a transformation to the historic shopping district.

For years, the Plaza had struggled. Aging infrastructure, vacancies and rising violent crime dented its reputation. The previous owners, Taubman Centers and Macerich Co., defaulted on the shopping center’s $300 million loan.

Once Gillon took over the property, the area quickly got a facelift: new paint, additional lighting, increased security and other changes. But details about more significant projects are still being finalized.

Port KC recently approved up to $1.5 billion in tax breaks and conduit bonds, a type of bond that Gillon Property Group will ultimately repay, to fund a major redevelopment plan that will bring taller buildings and more apartments to the neighborhood. A tax increment financing, or TIF, plan from the city is also anticipated, which could fund significant infrastructure improvements.

Today, no building in the Country Club Plaza shopping district is allowed to be more than 45 feet tall. That’s a concept dubbed the “Plaza Bowl,” which was first implemented in the 1990s.
Gabe Rosenberg
/
KCUR
Today, no building in the Country Club Plaza shopping district is allowed to be more than 45 feet tall. That’s a concept dubbed the “Plaza Bowl,” which was first implemented in the 1990s.

Those efforts could start at one of the most infamous spots on the Plaza: the empty lot at 47th and Jefferson that was once slated to become a Nordstrom. In 2022, however, the department store backed out in favor of staying at Oak Park Mall, and it’s yet to be replaced.

The lot is “a physical and psychological, you know, detriment to the Plaza,” said Dustin Bullard, vice president of partnerships and place with Gillon Property Group. “We do think that that’s probably the first site that you will see active development on.”

What’s built in its place will likely be a mixed-use development, with residential units and ground-floor retail and restaurants.

Building height has been a concern for many nearby residents, especially after the Kansas City Council loosened height restrictions in the Plaza in May. Bullard says that taller buildings are necessary to generate foot traffic, but they’ll still fit in with the surrounding structures.

“You’ve seen some renderings of some of the height proposals in buildings that we’ve initially looked at along Brush Creek, and I would say that they fit very well into the existing heights there with the adjacency south of Brush Creek,” Ballard said.

Tyler Enders, who owns Made in KC, says that during construction, supporting small businesses will be key.

“I think it’s going to be constant communication,” he said.

In the meantime, Gillon boasts a number of new businesses opening on the Plaza, including Alo and LoveShackFancy. The group says it will continue to bring a mix of local, regional and national businesses and restaurants to the district.

The goal is to have 90% occupancy by next year. The Kansas City Star recently reported that the district is slightly more than 70% full.

  • Dustin Bullard, vice president of partnerships and place, Gillon Property Group
  • Tyler Enders, Made in KC
Tags
Up To Date PodcastCountry Club PlazaKansas Citydevelopmenttax increment financing (TIF)Port KC
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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