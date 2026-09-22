Former Jackson County prosecutor says the job ‘really does start to hurt your psyche’

Eric Zahnd died last week after nearly 24 years as Platte County prosecutor, just a few months after he'd announced plans to retire.

In a statement , Zahnd’s family said he began receiving mental health support in the months prior to his death.

Experts say the regular exposure to cases involving trauma often has a negative impact on prosecutors’ mental health.

“In order to do a good job for (victims), you really need to be present for them. You need to hear all the worst that they went through,” former Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. “And case after case after case, it really does start to hurt your psyche.”

Baker, who led the Jackson County prosecutor’s office for 13 years, said following Zahnd’s withdrawal from reelection in April , she reached out to talk with him about self care after leaving the high-pressure position he’d held for more than two decades.

Nearly two years after stepping down as prosecutor, Baker reflected on the effect the role had on her.

“That job, it really hurt me,” Baker told KCUR’s Up To Date. “It hurt my soul. It hurt my heart. It hurt my head.”

According to a well-being survey conducted by the Missouri Lawyers’ Assistance Program , prosecutors are likely to experience higher rates of vicarious trauma.

The Missouri Bar, Missouri Lawyers’ Assistance Program A study by the Missouri Lawyers’ Assistance Program shows high litigation exposure increases the likeliness of vicarious trauma.

“Lawyers with a practice consisting of 21% to 40% of litigation, which is criminal and civil law, are almost two times more likely to experience high vicarious trauma,” said Jennifer Crompton, president of The Missouri Bar . “But more importantly, prosecutors are three times more likely to experience these high levels of vicarious trauma.”

Crompton said some legal professionals fear that seeking help could negatively impact them.

“That couldn't be further from the truth,” Crompton said. “We understand these higher risks of depression, substance misuse … that are higher, elevated with lawyers, and especially with prosecutors.”

Crompton said the Missouri Lawyers’ Assistance Program is a free and confidential resource program for Missouri lawyers, judges, law students and their families living within the household.

If you’re struggling with mental health, please call or text the national suicide and crisis hotline at 988.

