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One woman shares how she fled domestic violence with the help of a Missouri nonprofit

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Carrah Jones talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Sept. 21, 2026, about being in a 17-year relationship that slowly became abusive.

Cases of domestic violence are rising in Missouri. Legal Aid of Western Missouri worked on more than 3,000 cases of domestic violence last year. One woman tells KCUR how she found a way out of a 17-year relationship that grew abusive.

Violent crime in Kansas City has gone down, but cases of domestic violence are rising.

In 2025, the nonprofit Legal Aid of Western Missouri took on more than 3,000 domestic violence cases, according to Billie Orr, director of programs.

“We have about 20 attorneys and advocates who are dedicated just to domestic violence, and we still cannot accept even a fraction of the cases that come in,” Orr said.

The nonprofit provides free noncriminal legal support to low-income individuals throughout a 40-county region in Missouri.

Legal Aid of Western Missouri helped Carrah Jones file for an order of protection against her then-husband and represented her through their divorce.

Jones said her relationship wasn’t always abusive.

“When we first got together, he was not at all abusive or even hateful,” Jones said.

Gradually, Jones said the relationship became volatile and unsafe. Following an incident with her then-husband in front of their 15-year-old son’s high school football team, Jones fled the 17-year relationship.

Orr said the nonprofit has income limits for some areas of legal aid but not in the case of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence hits people of all different walks of life, and if you are (experiencing) domestic violence, then we can help you pretty much no matter what,” Orr said.

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Up To Date Podcastdomestic violenceviolenceDivorceNonprofits
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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