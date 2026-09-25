One woman shares how she fled domestic violence with the help of a Missouri nonprofit

Violent crime in Kansas City has gone down, but cases of domestic violence are rising .

In 2025, the nonprofit Legal Aid of Western Missouri took on more than 3,000 domestic violence cases, according to Billie Orr, director of programs.

“We have about 20 attorneys and advocates who are dedicated just to domestic violence, and we still cannot accept even a fraction of the cases that come in,” Orr said.

The nonprofit provides free noncriminal legal support to low-income individuals throughout a 40-county region in Missouri.

Legal Aid of Western Missouri helped Carrah Jones file for an order of protection against her then-husband and represented her through their divorce.

Jones said her relationship wasn’t always abusive.

“When we first got together, he was not at all abusive or even hateful,” Jones said.

Gradually, Jones said the relationship became volatile and unsafe. Following an incident with her then-husband in front of their 15-year-old son’s high school football team, Jones fled the 17-year relationship.

Orr said the nonprofit has income limits for some areas of legal aid but not in the case of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence hits people of all different walks of life, and if you are (experiencing) domestic violence, then we can help you pretty much no matter what,” Orr said.