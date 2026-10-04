© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City turns to the private sector to help house people living on the streets. Could it work?

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Some Kansas Citians weather deadly cold nights in homeless camps like this one on Brush Creek.
Frank Morris
/
KCUR
In February, Kansas City announced plans to invest in a new system to address homelessness. The Housing Gateway Program relies on a public-private partnership to quickly move people out of encampments and toward stable housing.

Kansas City and the business community are working together to reduce the number of chronically unhoused people by providing vouchers and connecting them with resources. The Housing Gateway Program has proven effective in other cities around the U.S, and advocates say Kansas City is “well positioned” to succeed.

In February, Kansas City announced plans to implement a new system to help the unhoused population. The city has one of the largest chronically unsheltered populations per capita in the country.

The Housing Gateway Program is a public-private partnership that will take a coordinated approach to transition people from homelessness into stable housing.

The program relies on financial contributions from business leaders and philanthropists in Kansas City, and the coordinated help of local nonprofits and healthcare providers.

“I think Kansas City is really well positioned to solve this crisis,” Mandy Chapman Semple said.

Semple designed the system that has been proven effective in multiple cities across the country, including Dallas, New Orleans and Houston.

Individuals will be provided with a municipal housing voucher for up to 12 months, and get a caseworker to connect them with other partnering organizations and healthcare providers.

“We are going to be working with them in a very intentional way,” said Mary Owens, Kansas City’s deputy director of housing and community development. “So that when month 13 comes, when their voucher is complete, that they're really equipped to be self-sufficient and move on to a more sustainable situation for themselves.”

Commerce Bank chairman and CEO Kevin Barth has been a leader in Kansas City’s recent homelessness efforts. He said the private sector’s role is to expedite getting the program up and running.

“Going to businesses, (going) to the philanthropist, it allows us to quick start it, to jumpstart it, and to put in more flexible dollars that can be used for other things besides housing,” Barth said.

About 10 businesses and foundations have contributed approximately $11 million, according to Barth.

While Barth said he expects Kansas City to be able to sustain the program after two years, the business community may remain involved in other ways and to help the program expand across the metro.

Tags
Up To Date PodcasthomelessnessKansas CityLocal BusinessHousing
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR