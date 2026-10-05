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Up To Date

More kids are dying by suicide. A Kansas City psychologist warns to ‘take it seriously’

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Carlos Moreno
Dr. Jennifer Keller, a psychologist and Associate Chief Operating Officer of Behavioral Health at University Health, talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 2, 2026.

Pressure to perform and social media are contributing factors to a rise in suicide rates among children between the ages of 8-12 years old. A Kansas City psychologist said that some young kids lack the understanding of the finality of their decision and can be more impulsive, heightening the risk.

Mental health experts are tracking the growing number of pre-teens who are taking their own lives.

Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control shows 194 children between the ages of 8-12 took their lives in 2025. The number has increased by nearly 8% annually since 2008, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Social media and the pressure around performance in extracurricular activities and grades are contributing to the rising number, according to Dr. Jennifer Keller, a psychologist and Associate Chief Operating Officer of Behavioral Health at University Health in Kansas City.

Keller said parents often think young children are attention-seeking or not serious.

“And I think you know, given how small they are and their brains are not developed, all the more reason to take it seriously, particularly related to impulsivity,” Keller told KCUR’s Up To Date.

If you’re struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, please call or text the suicide and crisis hotline at 988.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastUniversity Healthsuicideyouthchildrensocial mediamental health
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
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