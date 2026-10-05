More kids are dying by suicide. A Kansas City psychologist warns to ‘take it seriously’

Mental health experts are tracking the growing number of pre-teens who are taking their own lives.

Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control shows 194 children between the ages of 8-12 took their lives in 2025. The number has increased by nearly 8% annually since 2008, according to the National Institutes of Health .

Social media and the pressure around performance in extracurricular activities and grades are contributing to the rising number, according to Dr. Jennifer Keller, a psychologist and Associate Chief Operating Officer of Behavioral Health at University Health in Kansas City.

Keller said parents often think young children are attention-seeking or not serious.

“And I think you know, given how small they are and their brains are not developed, all the more reason to take it seriously, particularly related to impulsivity,” Keller told KCUR’s Up To Date.

If you’re struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, please call or text the suicide and crisis hotline at 988.

