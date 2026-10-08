© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Former FDIC chair says U.S. is ‘slipping backwards’ on financial regulation under Trump

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sheila Bair will be in Kansas City on Oct. 15 to accept an award from the Truman Library Institute.
Sheila Bair
Sheila Bair will be in Kansas City on Oct. 15 to accept an award from the Truman Library Institute.

Sheila Bair, a Kansas native who served as the chair of the FDIC from 2006-2011, is in Kansas City this week to accept the Truman Medal for Economic Policy from the Truman Library Institute. Bair said she is worried about the weakening of banking reforms, and sees a lot of risky lending happening right now.

Sheila Bair has concerns about where things are headed with the American financial system. And she would certainly be the right person to ask.

She served as the chair of the FDIC for five years under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, a tenure that included the Great Recession back in 2008.

Bair is also a New York Times best-selling author of several financial education books for children and teens, and released a new book this year titled “How Not to Lose a Million Dollars.”

She told KCUR's Up To Date that she's troubled by the amount of financial deregulation that has happened during the second Trump administration. She is especially worried about the weakening of reforms passed on bank capital requirements and more
after the 2008 financial crisis.

“There is something called the leverage ratio that proved to be the best indicator of a bank's financial health, which we had to rely on during the crisis, and we strengthened those leverage ratio requirements after the crisis. But those have been really weakened,” she explained. “The leverage ratio capital levels are pretty much back to where they were for the big banks around 2009. So we're slipping backwards.”

Bair sees a lot of risk in the financial system right now.

“We’re seeing a lot of risky lending with these private credit funds, which are also funded by banks. There’s turmoil in the treasury market that exposed banks to risk because banks hold a lot of treasury debt, and that debt loses value when interest rate go up, as they’re doing now. I can go on. Concentrations in the AI industry... there are lots of sources of fragility.”

  • Sheila Bair, former FDIC chair, author

Truman Medal for Economic Policy Award Ceremony, 6 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. award ceremony. Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Truman Forum, Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, 4810 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64112.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastfinancesGovernmenteconomy
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR