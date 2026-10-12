Kansas City high school robotics teams modified battery cars for toddlers with disabilities

Audrianna Johnson’s son, E’Liz, has quadriplegia. The 5 year old was born with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and other disabilities, making it difficult to join his siblings for play.

“It's really difficult to make him feel included and happy and OK with the position that he's in,” Johnson told KCUR’s Up To Date.

On Saturday, Johnson’s son was one of seven toddlers with mobility disabilities who received a modified ride-on toy car from Kansas City’s Go Baby Go! Community Build .

The event was sponsored by Variety KC , a nonprofit that provides support and resources to children with disabilities, and The Barstow School ’s high school robotics team FRC 1939 .

“Occupational therapists will perform evaluations on the students or the kids who are going to receive cars, and from that evaluation form, we're able to see what they recommend,” said Bree Pusey, Barstow’s head robotics coach and the IDEA Space STEAM learning coordinator.

Students from Barstow and robotics teams from around the metro rewired the cars so the toddlers can use a 3D-printed steering wheel to make it move, instead of needing leg strength to push a pedal. The vehicles are also modified with different seats, safety harnesses and protective framing.

Parents can remotely control the car, and the vehicles are equipped with an easily-accessible emergency shutoff switch.

Johnson said her son was happy the moment he saw his car, which is personalized with his name and the cartoon character Bluey.

“He'll be able to have a little bit more independence, be able to play with his siblings more, and have something that's personalized and that's his own that he can play with,” Johnson said.

The Go Baby Go partnership between Barstow and Variety KC was halted by COVID. But FRC 1939 team captain Emily Smith was instrumental in rekindling the community event in 2023.

“I’d heard how magical it is, and I wanted to bring it back,” Smith said.

Elizabeth Ruiz / KCUR The Barstow School's robotics team, FRC 1939, captain Emily Smith kneels down next to E'Liz Johnson, who received a modified battery-powered car from Variety KC's Go Baby Go project.

As a high school freshman, Smith spent months building a relationship with Variety KC and physical therapists in order to relaunch the program.

“It is the most gratifying experience I've probably had,” Smith told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Students work toward the project for months. Smith said sometimes they question if it’s really making a difference — that is, until they finish.

“And when we unveil those cars, and we get to see not only the kid who has the car, but their siblings, their grandparents, their aunt and uncle. It makes it worth it,” Smith said.

