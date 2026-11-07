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Up To Date

South Kansas City advocates say their neighborhoods need ‘more resources’ to thrive

By Halle Jackson,
Steve Kraske
Published November 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
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Rick Chambers, president of the South KC Chamber of Commerce, speaks with Steve Kraske during a remote broadcast of Up To Date.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Rick Chambers, president of South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, speaks to Steve Kraske at Crow's Coffee Red Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

At a live broadcast of KCUR’s Up To Date from Crow’s Coffee Red Bridge, South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce president Rick Chambers said that neighborhoods south of Waldo don’t get the public safety and social service resources that other areas of the city enjoy.

Rick Chambers and his wife have lived in the same house in south Kansas City for 42 years.

A former communications director for the Center School District and current president of the South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, he loves the area and everything it has to offer, like local businesses and engaged residents.

But in Chambers’ view, the section of the city stretching from Waldo to south of I-435 tends to be overlooked by the city.

“There's so many great things happening in this city that I think sometimes you know all of the outlying areas, the south Kansas City, the Northland, don't get the attention they deserve,” Chambers told KCUR’s Up To Date during a live broadcast Thursday from Crow’s Coffee Red Bridge.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that south Kansas City needs splashy development projects. Instead, Chambers says, he hears residents asking most for the city to better deliver basic resources like police, parks, and social services.

“They're doing their best,” Chambers said. “It's, you know, they are one of six districts, so there's a lot of competition for those resources.”

  • Rick Chambers, president, South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce
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Up To Date Podcastsouth Kansas CityPublic SafetyMissouriKansas City
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
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