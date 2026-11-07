South Kansas City advocates say their neighborhoods need ‘more resources’ to thrive

Rick Chambers and his wife have lived in the same house in south Kansas City for 42 years.

A former communications director for the Center School District and current president of the South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce , he loves the area and everything it has to offer, like local businesses and engaged residents.

But in Chambers’ view, the section of the city stretching from Waldo to south of I-435 tends to be overlooked by the city.

“There's so many great things happening in this city that I think sometimes you know all of the outlying areas, the south Kansas City, the Northland, don't get the attention they deserve,” Chambers told KCUR’s Up To Date during a live broadcast Thursday from Crow’s Coffee Red Bridge .

That doesn’t necessarily mean that south Kansas City needs splashy development projects. Instead, Chambers says, he hears residents asking most for the city to better deliver basic resources like police, parks, and social services.

“They're doing their best,” Chambers said. “It's, you know, they are one of six districts, so there's a lot of competition for those resources.”