During the winter months, doctors say illnesses often fall into one of four buckets: influenza , RSV , COVID or the common cold .

Flu season can last into the spring, and although experts recommend people receive their vaccine before the end of October, it’s not too late to get immunized.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend flu and COVID vaccines for people over the age of six months, and RSV is recommended for adults older than 75, people 50-74 years old who are at increased risk, and women who are pregnant during RSV season.

“Vaccines are our best tool at preventing the illnesses for which we have vaccines,” said Dr. Catherine Satterwhite, executive director of the Center for Population Health and Equity at Kansas City University.

Satterwhite reaffirmed that people will not catch an illness from their vaccines, although they may feel side effects.

“The flu shot cannot give you the flu… however, it can make you feel a little icky,” Satterwhite said.

The respiratory viruses are more easily spread during the colder weather when people are indoors with less fresh air circulating.

During the winter months you have heard the claims that being outside in cold weather, going outside after a shower, or going outside with wet hair will make you sick with a cold or flu. However, Satterwhite said those are all myths.

“That's not how viruses work,” Satterwhite said. “So respiratory viruses, they affect your epithelial cells, those the cells that line your nose, your throat, all the way down into your lungs… Respiratory viruses are not going to enter your body through your pores.”

If you do wind up with a respiratory illness, be sure to wash your hands frequently, and if you need to sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue or your elbow. It’s recommended you stay home until you’re symptom-free for 24 hours.

Over-the-counter medication won’t get rid of the virus, but when taken correctly they can help treat symptoms, Satterwhite said.

Satterwhite recommends each person pay attention to their body. If you have aches and fever often associated with flu and COVID, rest is a good idea. But with a common cold, you might be able to be more active.

“Sometimes maybe going on a walk is actually a really good idea, kind of can get your body back in gear,” Satterwhite said.

