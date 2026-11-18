After decades of reports from the sky above the Kansas City metro, KMBC’s traffic reporter and pilot Johnny Rowlands is retiring at the end of November.

Rowlands has been flying NewsChopper 9 since 2003, all while providing traffic, severe weather and breaking news reports.

In May 2003, Rowlands was in the sky reporting as an F-4 tornado ripped through Wyandotte County, Kansas, and Gladstone and Liberty, Missouri .

“It's a big adrenaline rush because, for me, because of the responsibility that comes along with it,” Rowlands said.

Rowlands said he’s loved weather and aviation since he was born. And once he retires, Rowlands won’t give up on flying or chasing storms.

“That's a passion,” Rowlands said. “A passion for me primarily because, for me, I feel very blessed that I can take that to help people.”