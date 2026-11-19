As great as the Kansas City Chiefs have performed in the NFL, they don’t hold a candle to the success of the Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team . That squad has won more championships and tournaments than any other team in the USA Wheelchair Football League .

This Saturday, they have the chance to do something not even the NFL’s Chiefs were able to complete: winning a third championship title in a row.

Kolton Kincaid plays on both sides of the ball as the team’s offensive lineman and linebacker. He’s also the vice president of Midwest Adaptive Sports (MAS), the organization overseeing competitive wheelchair sports in the area.

“We've been able to sustain our success throughout the entirety of the league's existence, and at this point, I think the league's getting a little tired of it. Right?” he told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Their opponent this Saturday may be more tired of it than any other team. The GLASA Chicago Bears have faced, and lost to, the Chiefs in the last two championships.

Midwest Adaptive Sports In the 2025 championship, the Chiefs managed to stifle a late game push by the Bears, stopping a last second throw to the endzone to win the game. Saturday's game will be the third straight final appearance between the two teams.

Last year’s game against the Bears, which ended 34-32, was too close for comfort for Jason Loftiss, the Chiefs’ defensive end as well as the MAS football director. Loftiss says this weekend will be all about sticking to their game plan.

“I think our defensive side of the ball just is high above everyone else, and I'm not just saying that because I'm the defensive guy,” Loftiss said. “As they say, defense wins championships, and that's our main goal going out there is just keep teams under as many points as possible.”

In addition to their playmaking, Loftiss attributes much of the Chiefs’ success to the camaraderie between teammates. For many of the players, wheelchair football provided the opportunity to continue playing a sport they thought they would have to leave behind.

Midwest Adaptive Sports The Chiefs will be hosting the championship this Saturday in the Kansas City Convention Center. This is the second final in a row they have faced against the GLASA Chicago Bears on their home turf.

“It was something I never thought I'd be able to do again,” Kincaid said.

In 2019, Kincaid joined the founding members of the organization to bring wheelchair football to Kansas City. He says it’s become one of the fastest growing adaptive sports in the region.

“It's more of a family than it is a team,” Loftiss said. “We build each other up. And I think that's one of the main things that really helps drive that win in us.”

The Chiefs are hosting the championship at the Kansas City Convention Center this Saturday, Nov. 21. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

The event is free, and fans hoping to watch the game in-person can register at Move United’s website .

Move United will also be streaming the game on their YouTube channel .