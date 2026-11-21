A career in the performing arts is already a difficult path for anyone to take. But for many young creatives living in Kansas City, breaking into the entertainment industry feels like an insurmountable challenge.

“I think here in Kansas City, we do have some of the most creative artists in the world, and we just really need to have the support system and be able to build that ecosystem,” Joseph “Jo Blaq” Macklin told KCUR’s Up to Date.

Macklin is a Grammy-nominated producer and the founder of the DistrKCt IS Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to connecting young creatives in Kansas City’s urban core to world-class audio and video production curriculums, taught by industry professionals.

Macklin has partnered with James D. McGee, Sr. , the creative director of the Mutual Musicians Foundation , and Eliana Paige , the founder and executive director of The Next Paige Foundation , to form The Creative Collective .

Developers behind the UMusic Hotel , a new entertainment hotel concept being built at the site of the Scarritt Building downtown , approached the three organizations in search of ways to expand on Kansas City’s rich musical history.

UMusic Hotels The UMusic Hotel is being constructed in the Scarritt Building in downtown Kansas City.

“Whether you talk to Eliana, Jo or myself, or anybody else in this industry, we always had to try to go other places to find the resources,” McGee said. “And here we have an opportunity where it's right here, smack in the middle of the city, accessible, free. It's here. It's right in your face.”

The first of its kind in the United States, the UMusic Hotel aims to create an immersive experience where artists can live and work. Kansas City’s 169-room hotel will include bars and restaurants, as well as a 1,400-seat performance space and full recording studio — both of which will be open to students in Creative Collective programs.

“You're actually putting them on the same stage and level of some of the national artists that will be coming through Kansas City, staying at these hotels, doing their meet and greets,” McGee said. “So it's really an opportunity for our local artists and creatives here to be able to cross paths with those people, therefore expanding the access in the Kansas City market.”

Forming the Creative Collective has allowed Macklin, McGee and Paige to pool their resources and create opportunities that they didn’t have.

“It gives us an opportunity to be collaborative and say, ‘Hey, we are going to work together to build this bigger ecosystem for our talent in the city, so we can keep our talent here in Kansas City, and they don't go out to LA or Atlanta or any of other places,” Macklin said.

Construction of the UMusic Hotel isn’t expected to be completed until 2030, but the Creative Collective is already offering music, dance and production programs through each of its foundations.

“I'll tell you this much,” Macklin said. “I had a talk with a friend about a year or so ago, and that friend happened to be Ludacris. And he said this thing to me… ‘You're trying to make us come to you instead of you having to come to us.’ So they're watching. They’re watching the moves that we're making.”