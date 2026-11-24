Kansas state Rep. Pat Proctor was confirmed last week to have won the race for Secretary of State. He’s one of few Republicans this year to win a major statewide race in Kansas.

The secretary of state’s office oversees elections, handles business filings and certifies documents, among other duties.

“Everybody wanted to talk about elections, and I'm passionate about elections too. But I'm also passionate about all the other business services that we provide and doing things there, too,” Proctor said.

Proctor said he’ll keep much of the same staff as current Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who ran unsuccessfully for governor instead of seeking reelection, and doesn’t plan any major changes for the office. However, Proctor does plan to hire a law enforcement officer to restore the office’s capability to investigate election fraud.

“If people have a concern and they call my office...there will be a law enforcement officer who will take that report, and then we'll investigate,” Proctor told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Voter fraud is exceptionally rare in Kansas, much like the rest of the country.

“We have a great system in Kansas. Our elections are secure,” Proctor said. “But I would say two things about it: First of all, it doesn't matter if they're secure if nobody believes they're secure… The second thing I would say is that secure doesn't mean impregnable.”

Proctor acknowledged there are human errors, and said he’ll enforce laws equally without regard to partisanship.

In November’s election, Kansas voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment sponsored by Proctor that prohibits noncitizens from voting. Under state and federal law, that’s already illegal.

Proctor said he plans to ensure Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher complies with a law requiring that Medicaid, SNAP and welfare offices provide lists of noncitizens who receive benefits, to ensure those people are not on voter rolls.

