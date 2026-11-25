When Mary McKenna takes over as the top elected official in Platte County this January, she’ll be the first Democrat in decades to hold the position.

McKenna, a political newcomer, was elected to replace Scott Fricker as presiding commissioner of the three-member county commission earlier this month, winning 50.7% of the vote.

McKenna said she decided to run after the county commission decided in 2024 not to implement a children’s mental health tax that residents had voted to pass.

“It infuriated me,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date. “We said we wanted it, and they decided not to put it into practice.”

Republican Jason Maki received 42.1% of the vote, and Dale Brouk, who ran as an independent after a filing error threatened to remove him from the ballot as a Republican, earned 7.2%.

McKenna attributed her win to the nationwide “blue tsunami,” but said that population changes played a role too. The county, which includes fast-growing Parkville , has experienced significant population gain in recent years.

“I think there are things changing in Platte County because of the growth of Platte County,” McKenna said. “We have to maybe handle things a little differently than they’ve been handled in the past.”

McKenna will join a three-member county commission, but will be the only Democrat. Both First District Commissioner Allyson Berberich and Second District Commissioner Joe Vanover are Republicans and could vote against her on partisan issues.

McKenna plans to use her role to advocate for her stances, even if her ideas aren’t passed.

“It’s baby steps,” she said. “You have got to get in there.”

Her first priorities include making the government more accountable and transparent by moving some commission meetings from 10 a.m. to the evening, to allow more residents to attend, and improving the county’s bond rating.