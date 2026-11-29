Kevin VanEmburgh has been making abstract paintings for more than six years. His works, explosions of color on canvas, may look random, but they’re not. He carefully layers paints to evoke specific feelings.

For VanEmburgh and many artists, the art is the easy part.

“As artists we have a couple jobs. One is to create the art. The other is the marketing aspect, and that's really the trickier part,” he told KCUR’s Up To Date.

A new online marketplace, specifically for Kansas City and Lawrence artists, aims to make it easier.

That platform, Artifact Kansas City , launched Tuesday. Its goal is to make it easier for artists to find their audiences, and to make Kansas City’s local art market more accessible.

Per “Pierre” Jørgensen, who has worked in the web and software industry for more than two decades, started the website after his partner began making jewelry at the Livestock Exchange building in the West Bottoms and noticed it was difficult to get art to audiences.

Artists have to be social media savvy, be connected to gallery owners, or sell at art fairs , which can sometimes have high costs of entry. And for every artist you encounter at a fair, Jørgensen says there are several more who you may never even hear of.

Artifact Kansas City aims to eliminate those barriers. There isn’t a limit on the kind of art you can sell; you just have to be a Kansas City- or Lawrence-based artist. There’s no startup or listing fee, and the site’s commission is relatively low — a flat 15%. Jørgensen hopes these low barriers will make the marketplace more accessible to emerging artists.

Approximately 50 artists are currently listing work through Artifact Kansas City. Jørgensen wants more to join in. He’d like to see artists across all forms and mediums use the platform.

“I would like to see Artifact KC being the place everybody knows they can go to to find and discover local artists,” he told KCUR’s Up To Date. “Not just the pieces themselves, but the artists.”