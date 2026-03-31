Who's running for Congress in Kansas City’s redrawn districts? Here's a guide to 2026 candidates

Today is the final day for candidates to file for the August primary election in Missouri, and dozens have already put their name on the list.

But one familiar name won’t be among them. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced in a video message on social media on Monday that he will not file to run for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District this year.

His announcement came just days after the Missouri Supreme Court upheld a redrawn congressional map that divides Kansas City across three districts, and aims to oust Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II from his 5th District seat as well as turn all the state’s districts more Republican.

Lucas issued a statement calling the court’s decision a “disappointment to all Kansas Citians.”

“The effort is clear: to get Democrats and common-sense Moderates and Independents out of office and to make sure our voices are marginalized,” Lucas said in the video.

Lucas said he will spend the rest of his mayoral term, which ends next year, involved in other issues, and he hinted he could be on the ballot in the future.

“As we stand against ICE, as we stand up for our communities, because we stand up for our workers, I plan to be in that struggle,” Lucas said. “I plan to be in that struggle as your mayor in Kansas City for the next 15 months.”

Charlie Riedel / Associated Press Mayor Quinton Lucas listens to public comments during a city council meeting in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Council member Nathan Willett filed Monday as a Republican candidate in Missouri's 6th District. The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, who said last week that he will not seek reelection .

Platte County Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker and Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd endorsed Willett in a joint statement on social media over the weekend.

Willett is expected to kick off his campaign today, when he joins radio show host Pete Mundo for a special announcement at First Creek Farm in the Northland.

Who is running to represent Kansas City in Congress?

Below is a list of the candidates running for the 4th, 5th and 6th districts as of Monday afternoon.

U.S. representative, District 4

Republican

Mark Alford

Heather Shelton

Democrat

Jordan Herrera

Wayne Russell

Hartzell Gray 3rd

G Rick

Jeanette Cass

Ashleigh Rogers

Libertarian

Thomas Holbrook

U.S. representative, District 5

Republican

Sean Smith

Brad Patty

Brett Hueffmeier

Taylor Burks

Rick Brattin

Berton A. Knox

Democrat

Emanuel Cleaver II

Libertarian

Randall "Randy" Langkraehr

U.S. representative, District 6

Republican

Jim Ingram

Chris Stigall

Nathan Hall Willett

Democrat

Josh Smead

Scot Pondelick

Matt Levine

Libertarian