Missouri legislature passes bill targeting antisemitism in schools and colleges

A bill to address antisemitism in schools has been sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe's desk.

The House approved the legislation 100-17 Thursday with 19 representatives, mostly Democrats, voting present.

"Our Jewish community, our students, need to know that we have their back," said bill sponsor Rep. George Hruza, R-St. Louis County, who has talked about being the son of a Holocaust survivor.

The legislation requires the implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism into state law and school codes of conduct.

It reads: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Examples of antisemitism provided by the alliance include denying the Holocaust or comparing Israel's contemporary policy to that of Nazis.

The legislation passed the Senate 30-0 Wednesday, but not without major changes.

"Schools will have a little bit more leeway in how they apply the IHRA definition of antisemitism to make sure it's in context and deals specifically with harassment and intimidation," Hruza said.

Hruza said he believes the Senate changes made his bill stronger.

Under the legislation, public K-12 schools and colleges will be required to outline prohibited actions in their codes of conduct. An amendment from Senate Minority Leader Doug Beck, D-St. Louis County, added charter schools to the list.

The legislation does not require schools to take specific action against students who are found to have been antisemitic.

It does mandate that antisemitic harassment or discrimination carry the same penalties for schools, including funding cuts, as the kinds of discrimination already outlined in Title VI of federal law.

The State Board of Education must also monitor antisemitic actions and provide an annual report to the legislature.

A Senate provision added reporting requirements for all forms of discrimination outlined in Title VI. The bill received backlash from some House Democrats in February for not doing so.

Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, also sponsored an amendment adding a condemnation of all forms of discrimination to the legislation.

Still, some House Democrats voted against the legislation, including Rep. Bridget Walsh-Moore, D-St. Louis County, who said it merely reiterates protections in the Constitution.

"We've had a rise of hate crimes across the board and I don't see much being done other than some talking points," Walsh-Moore said. "I think if we're going to talk the talk, we're going to need to walk the walk, and I have not seen the walk yet."

Some also expressed concern the legislation will discourage debate in schools about the Middle East.

"I guess we're going to drop missiles on some of them, and then we're going to pass laws so that we don't talk about it," said Rep. Elizabeth Fuchs, D-St. Louis, who voted against the bill.

The bill text includes that, "Criticism of Israel that is similar to criticism toward any other country shall not be construed to be antisemitic." A provision added by the Senate also requires schools to determine if the speech created an atmosphere of intimidation.

Sen. Stephen Webber, D-Columbia, said he would have voted against the bill without changes and believes the new version does not stifle free speech.

"I think that the state will be better off when each school does have a policy that protects these Jewish kids," Webber said, adding the bill was important to him and his constituents.

HB 2061 first passed the House in February.

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