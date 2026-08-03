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Up To Date

Missouri and Kansas primary elections are a referendum on trust in government

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Interior photograph of a person sitting inside a room. They are seated in a folding chair at round table where there are "Vote Here" signs. They appear to be writing.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A voter at Second Presbyterian Church in Kansas City cast their ballot Tuesday morning in the Aug. 6, 2024 primary election. Voters there had the option to cast their ballot on paper ballots or electronically.

Political scientists in Kansas and Missouri say Tuesday’s primary elections — particularly the constitutional amendments on the ballot — will gauge public opinion about whose voices should be heard in government and how much trust citizens have in their elected officials.

When voters in Missouri and Kansas head to the polls for primary elections Tuesday, they’ll weigh in on political candidates, and constitutional amendments that propose massive changes to state government in both states.

To political scientists, the results of Amendment 4 and Amendment 5 in Missouri, and the Kansas constitutional amendment on supreme court justices, reflect national conversations about how voters should be able to participate in government.

“We are experiencing as a nation such low trust in our institutions, such low trust in government,” Abigail Vegter, assistant professor of political science at William Jewell College, told KCUR’s Up To Date.

“And so, for me, when we're looking at all of these different measures in Missouri specifically, Amendment 4, Amendment 5, it's a really interesting question of how much trust are citizens willing to give their elected officials, give their institutions.”

Amendment 4 would make it harder for Missouri citizens to change the state constitution by raising the threshold for passage of constitutional amendments put on the ballot through the initiative petition process. Amendment 5 would direct Missouri lawmakers to phase out the state income tax, and would allow them to raise or expand taxes for the purpose of making up lost revenue.

In Kansas, a constitutional amendment could require voters to directly elect supreme court justices. Currently, justices are appointed through a merit-based system.

That amendment also speaks to nationwide concerns, says Andrea Vieux, associate professor of political science at Johnson County Community College.

“It's part of a broader conversation about what democracy, or a democratic republic, really looks like, and whose voices are being heard,” Vieux said.

Primary elections are Tuesday, August 4. In Missouri, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Kansas, polls must be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., but some counties may open polls earlier or close later.

For more information about specific races or ballot measures, check out KCUR’s election coverage.

  • Abigail Vegter, assistant professor of political science at William Jewell College
  • Andrea Vieux, associate professor of political science at Johnson County Community College
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Up To Date PodcastElectionsMissouri elections 2026Kansas elections 2026politicslocal politicsKansas politicsBallot Issue
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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