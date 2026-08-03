Missouri and Kansas primary elections are a referendum on trust in government

When voters in Missouri and Kansas head to the polls for primary elections Tuesday, they’ll weigh in on political candidates, and constitutional amendments that propose massive changes to state government in both states .

To political scientists, the results of Amendment 4 and Amendment 5 in Missouri, and the Kansas constitutional amendment on supreme court justices , reflect national conversations about how voters should be able to participate in government.

“We are experiencing as a nation such low trust in our institutions, such low trust in government,” Abigail Vegter, assistant professor of political science at William Jewell College, told KCUR’s Up To Date.

“And so, for me, when we're looking at all of these different measures in Missouri specifically, Amendment 4, Amendment 5, it's a really interesting question of how much trust are citizens willing to give their elected officials, give their institutions.”

Amendment 4 would make it harder for Missouri citizens to change the state constitution by raising the threshold for passage of constitutional amendments put on the ballot through the initiative petition process. Amendment 5 would direct Missouri lawmakers to phase out the state income tax , and would allow them to raise or expand taxes for the purpose of making up lost revenue.

In Kansas, a constitutional amendment could require voters to directly elect supreme court justices . Currently, justices are appointed through a merit-based system.

That amendment also speaks to nationwide concerns, says Andrea Vieux, associate professor of political science at Johnson County Community College.

“It's part of a broader conversation about what democracy, or a democratic republic, really looks like, and whose voices are being heard,” Vieux said.

Primary elections are Tuesday, August 4. In Missouri, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Kansas, polls must be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., but some counties may open polls earlier or close later.

For more information about specific races or ballot measures, check out KCUR’s election coverage.

