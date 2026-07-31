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Kansas Supreme Court amendment: Voters will decide whether to directly elect justices

By Steve Kraske,
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Published July 31, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT
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Kansas Supreme Court Justice Dan Biles, shown here in 2022, supported the unanimous decision to reverse drug convictions of an Illinois motorist pulled over in Geary County.
Thad Allton
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Kansas Reflector
Kansas Supreme Court Justice Dan Biles, shown here in 2022, during arguments. A constitutional amendment could change justices to an elected position.

If approved by Kansas voters in the Aug. 4 election, the constitutional amendment would abolish the current merit-based nominating process for Supreme Court justices that has been in place since 1958. While supporters argue the change would rid the system of elitism, opponents say it will allow money to influence court decisions.

Before 1958, Kansas voters used to elect their Supreme Court justices directly. But that system was changed after an infamous “triple-play scheme” enacted by Gov. Fred Hall raised concerns for voters about corruption in the courts.

Since then, a state commission that consists of one lawyer and one non-lawyer from each congressional district evaluates judicial candidates whenever a vacancy opens up on the bench. (Kansas judges also face retention votes every few years.) The panel vets candidates on a merit-based criteria, then sends three choices for the governor to decide.

Under a constitutional amendment heading to Kansas voters in the Aug. 4 election, that merit-based system would be abolished and Kansas would return to directly electing justices to the top court.

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What the Kansas Supreme Court amendment would do

The ballot measure reads as follows:

“This amendment gives the voters the right to elect the justices of the Kansas supreme court. The justices shall serve terms of six years, with the elections of justice positions 1, 2 and 3 to occur in 2028, positions 4 and 5 to occur in 2030 and positions 6 and 7 to occur in 2032, and every six years thereafter. The rules applicable for such elections and the designation of position numbers shall be provided by law. Any vacancy on the court for an unexpired term shall be filled at an election as provided by law.”

A “yes” vote would change the state’s Supreme Court judge selection process by abolishing the nominating commission and require direct elections of judges for six-year terms.

A “no” vote would continue the current selection process in which a commission vets judicial candidates and recommends finalists to the governor, who picks one person to fill a vacancy. Kansas would also keep its retention elections in which voters decide whether new judges are fit to continue serving after one year on the bench. If the majority of voters decide to retain the judge, they stay on the court for another six years, when they undergo another retention election.

What led to the Kansas Supreme Court amendment

After Kansas voters rejected an amendment to ban abortion access in the Aug. 2022 election, Kris Kobach called on Republican lawmakers to draft another ballot question that would ask whether voters want to directly elect Supreme Court judges, according to reporting by the Wichita Eagle.

Kobach’s idea was to “slowly and quietly” place anti-abortion judges on the Supreme Court to eventually overturn the court’s 2019 Hodes decision, which affirmed the right to abortion in the state constitution.

Sarah Stula, who worked as a research attorney at the Kansas Supreme Court and wrote an opinion piece for The Kansas City Star in support of the amendment, says voters shouldn’t worry about abortion access if they have proven to guarantee its access in the past.

“Why are these groups that are in favor of abortion so afraid of the public who have voted in their favor (of) having the right to vote? What I even tell folks who are pro-life is that this amendment is not a silver bullet. It still comes down to people voting their values,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Micah Kubic, executive director of ACLU of Kansas, worries that influence from billionaire donors would become rampant under a system where judges must campaign for votes from the public.

“I would far prefer a Kansas Supreme Court that is fair and impartial, where the things that I believe in lose, as they often have, to one that is bought and paid for by billionaire political donors,” Kubic said.

If the amendment passes, it would be the first change to a state’s supreme court selection process since 2021.

  • Zach Boblitt, Kansas Public Radio Statehouse Bureau Chief
  • Micah Kubic, executive director of ACLU of Kansas and Chair for Kansas United for Impartial Courts
  • Sarah Stula, attorney 
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Up To Date Podcastjudicial selectionjudicial retentionabortionElectionsschool fundingKansas politics
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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