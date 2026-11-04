Stacy Lake wins Jackson County executive race, as Democrats dominate legislature elections

Stacy Lake will be Jackson County’s next county executive.

As of election night, Lake, a Democrat carried a significant lead countywide, with the largest margins in Kansas City. Democrats were largely victorious in county Legislature races, as well, winning eight out of nine seats.

Lake will lead the county starting on Jan. 1, alongside a slate of new county legislators who will also be sworn into office that day. The new Legislature will be tasked with important decisions related to the county’s budget and the upcoming assessment cycle.

The budget is typically approved by Jan. 1, but during an election year, the county Legislature traditionally waits until the new leaders are sworn in.

This year, seven out of nine legislators will be brand new to the courthouse, in addition to the new county executive.

Lake, a lawyer from midtown Kansas City, had previously run for county executive in 2022 but was narrowly defeated by incumbent Frank White.

This year, she ran on a detailed platform calling for a countywide audit, infrastructure improvements and reforms to the assessment process.

She hopes to also expand the county’s transit options between the urban core and the southern and eastern parts of the county.

Here are the unofficial results, as of 10 p.m. on Nov. 3. Winners are in boldface.

County executive

Republican Alan Rohlfing, with 75,058 votes or 31%

Democrat Stacy Lake, with 163,582 votes or 68%

County Legislature

At-Large District 1

Republican Lance Pollard, with 75,517 votes or 32%

Democrat Carla Fields, with 161,463 votes or 68%

This district includes Independence and the northeastern parts of the county.

At-Large District 2

Republican Gresia Cabrera, with 74,347 votes or 31%

Democrat Donna Peyton, with 162,110 votes or 68%

This district includes most of Kansas City north of 77th Street.

At-Large District 3

Democrat Susan B. Wilson was unopposed.

This district includes southern Jackson County, including Grandview and part of Lee’s Summit.

District 1

Democrat Kelly Thompson was unopposed.

This district includes most of Kansas City west of Troost Avenue, as well as parts of the Historic Northeast.

District 2

Democrat Venessa Huskey was unopposed in the general election.

This district includes most of Kansas City generally north of 59th Street and east of Troost Avenue, as well as the northern half of Raytown.

District 3

Republican Scott Qualls, with 13,649 votes or 41%

Democrat Phyllis Hernandez, with 19,403 votes or 59%

This district includes small portions of eastern Kansas City and most of Sugar Creek and Independence.

District 4

Republican Lon McDonald, with 6,246 votes or 19%

Democrat Byron Townsend, with 26,421 votes or 81%

This district includes most of Kansas City generally south of 59th Street and east of Troost Avenue, as well as the southern half of Raytown and all of Grandview.

District 5

Republican Dale Carter, with 20,686 votes or 51%

Democrat Antoine Jennings, with 19,802 votes or 49%

This district covers the northeastern corner of the county, including Blue Springs and Oak Grove.

District 6

Republican Bill Haley, with 24,516 votes or 45%

Democrat Tony Lawson, with 30,017 votes or 55%

This district covers the southeastern corner of the county, including Lee’s Summit, Lone Jack and Lake Lotawana.

This story was originally published by The Beacon, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.