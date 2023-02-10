© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Everything to know going into the 2023 Super Bowl

By The NPR Network
Published February 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST
Jalen Hurts (left) of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night at Footprint Center on Monday in Phoenix.
Christian Petersen
/
Getty Images
Jalen Hurts (left) of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night at Footprint Center on Monday in Phoenix.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII, with some help from NPR member stations KCUR in Kansas City and WHYY in Philadelphia.

Updated February 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM ET


The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off Sunday, Feb. 12 in Phoenix in Super Bowl 57.

The official kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. And to help you prepare, we've gathered everything you need to know about the game, the prep and the aftermath with some help from our member stations KCUR in Kansas City and WHYY in Philadelphia.

Plus, along with the big game in Arizona, Sunday will also be Puppy Bowl 2023. Once again, dozens of adorable pups face off, as Team Ruff tries to defeat the 2022 champs, Team Fluff.

The Firsts

Donna Kelce (C), mother of Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce speaks on stage during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on February 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Donna Kelce (center), mother of Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, speaks on stage during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday in Phoenix.

This game will be full of firsts, on and off the field.

The history

The game day prep

Shown here at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, George Toma has had a hand in Super Bowl playing surfaces since the very beginning — the 1967 championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers.
Greg Echlin / KCUR 89.3
/
KCUR 89.3
Shown here at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, George Toma has had a hand in Super Bowl playing surfaces since the very beginning — the 1967 championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers.


  • This Eagles mural in Philly has been updated just in time for this year's match up, featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid.

  • One of those bets is between WHYY and KCUR, who couldn't resist a friendly food-related wager:

The Food

What to watch for during the game

As NPR's Becky Sullivan explains,

This year's matchup is a battle of heavyweights. Both teams finished the regular season atop the standings at 14-3. Both were the #1 seed in their conference. And now, both have won two playoff games to arrive here in the Super Bowl.

Here are five storylines to watch for a Super Bowl between heavyweights: the Chiefs and Eagles.

Plus: 'He Gets Us': A Kansas campaign spent $20 million on Super Bowl ads to rebrand Jesus Christ

The halftime show

Rihanna speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Halftime Show press conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mike Lawrie / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Rihanna speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Halftime Show press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday.

This year's halftime headliner is the one and only Rihanna. Back in 2019, she turned down the gig in solidarity with former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick. Listen to It's Been A Minute's Brittany Luse and Code Switch's Gene Demby discuss if Rihanna's previous concerns were addressed and why she might need to step up to the mic.

And, in anticipation of the halftime show, check out WBEZ's MakingRihanna series, which looks at the Barbadian national hero's rise to stardom.

After the Game

Should the Eagles win:

  1. Neighbors and sanitation workers are prepping for 'wall-to-wall' trash in Philadelphia


Should the Chiefs win:

If the team's 2020 victory party is any indication,, it will be quite the celebration in KC should the Chiefs take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy this year. Check out highlights from the 2020 parade here.

Either way:

NPR's Emily Alfin Johnson, Natalie Escobar and Kaitlyn Radde produced this piece, with help from KCUR's Gabe Rosenberg and WHYY's Maria Pulcinella. contributed to this story

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Sports Super BowlKansas City ChiefsPatrick MahomesAndy ReidTravis KelcefootballNFL
The NPR Network
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content