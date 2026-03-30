Kansas City soccer fans get a final chance to buy World Cup tickets this week. Here's how

With the FIFA World Cup only three months away, soccer fans will get one final chance to buy tickets this week.

FIFA’s “last-minute” sales phase will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. This window for ticket sales will remain open until the end of the World Cup tournament.

For Kansas City residents and visitors , here’s how you can get tickets:

Where to buy tickets

Tickets will become available at FIFA.com/tickets . FIFA will also reopen its resale/exchange marketplace for ticketholders who need to sell their tickets.

Who is playing in Kansas City?

Kansas City will host six World Cup matches throughout the tournament: four group-stage matches, one Round of 32 match and one semifinal match.

The match schedule for the group stages is as follows:

June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria

June 20: Ecuador vs. Curaçao

June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands

June 27: Algeria vs. Austria

Teams from Algeria, Argentina, England and the Netherlands will set up their base camp in the greater Kansas City regional area, on both sides of the state line.

Teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium, which will be renamed Kansas City Stadium for the duration of the World Cup.

How much will tickets cost?

It will likely cost you a pretty penny to attend a World Cup match, despite FIFA stating in September that it would sell tickets as low as $60. Most fans did not see prices that low, prompting fierce backlash .

Even politicians have called on FIFA to lower ticket prices, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and congressional representatives Sharice Davids in Kansas and Emanuel Cleaver II in Missouri.

High demand for tickets could also cause prices to increase. According to FIFA, more than 500 million requests for tickets were submitted during the random selection draw phase in early January. When that sales period ended in late February, 1 million tickets were sold.

FIFA said this year’s tournament attendance across all matches could surpass the record of 3.5 million attendees set during the 1994 World Cup.