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World Cup: Kansas City
The men's World Cup soccer tournament is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. KCUR is following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Kansas City soccer fans get a final chance to buy World Cup tickets this week. Here's how

KCUR | By Celisa Calacal
Published March 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Close up photo of a pair of hands holding a cell phone. On the screen is a blue, black and white image that is titled "FIFA." On the screen can be seen "FIFA World Cup 26, 11 June-19 July 2026. There are categories for tickets and hospitality that can be clicked on to register the user's interest.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The FIFA World Cup page on a cellphone in September 2025 shows how users can register their interest in tickets and other offerings for the event in Kansas City and the rest of the country.

Want to see a 2026 World Cup game? A "last-minute” sales phase will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. FIFA says demand for matches is high, and attendance could surpass the record previously set during the 1994 tournament.

With the FIFA World Cup only three months away, soccer fans will get one final chance to buy tickets this week.

FIFA’s “last-minute” sales phase will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. This window for ticket sales will remain open until the end of the World Cup tournament.

For Kansas City residents and visitors, here’s how you can get tickets:

Where to buy tickets

Tickets will become available at FIFA.com/tickets. FIFA will also reopen its resale/exchange marketplace for ticketholders who need to sell their tickets.

Who is playing in Kansas City? 

Kansas City will host six World Cup matches throughout the tournament: four group-stage matches, one Round of 32 match and one semifinal match.

The match schedule for the group stages is as follows:

  • June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria
  • June 20: Ecuador vs. Curaçao
  • June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands
  • June 27: Algeria vs. Austria

Teams from Algeria, Argentina, England and the Netherlands will set up their base camp in the greater Kansas City regional area, on both sides of the state line.

Teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium, which will be renamed Kansas City Stadium for the duration of the World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held across North America, with six games in Kansas City.
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World Cup in Kansas City: A complete guide for casual fans, locals and visitors
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How much will tickets cost? 

It will likely cost you a pretty penny to attend a World Cup match, despite FIFA stating in September that it would sell tickets as low as $60. Most fans did not see prices that low, prompting fierce backlash.

Even politicians have called on FIFA to lower ticket prices, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and congressional representatives Sharice Davids in Kansas and Emanuel Cleaver II in Missouri.

High demand for tickets could also cause prices to increase. According to FIFA, more than 500 million requests for tickets were submitted during the random selection draw phase in early January. When that sales period ended in late February, 1 million tickets were sold.

FIFA said this year’s tournament attendance across all matches could surpass the record of 3.5 million attendees set during the 1994 World Cup.
Tags
Sports World Cup KCWorld CupKansas City Missouri (KCMO)soccerKansas News ServiceArrowhead Stadium
Celisa Calacal
As KCUR’s Race and Culture reporter, I use history as a guide and build connections with people to craft stories about joy, resilience and struggle. I spotlight the diverse people and communities who make Kansas City a more welcoming place, whether through food, housing or public service. Follow me on Twitter @celisa_mia or email me at celisa@kcur.org.
See stories by Celisa Calacal
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