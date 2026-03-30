Kansas City Royals mark another Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium with no new ballpark plan

After losing their opening series in Atlanta against the Braves, the Kansas City Royals begin their first homestand of the season at Kauffman Stadium this week.

Royals owner John Sherman told KCUR's Up To Date, ahead of the team's home opener Monday, that he thinks this team has a chance to do something "special."

"I think this is a uniquely talented team," he said. "I think (general manager JJ Piccolo) and (manager Matt Quatraro) have really put something special together. We'll find out here, we've got 159 more to go."

As the team takes the field for the 2026 season, questions still linger about the Royals' next ballpark as the team has yet to announce a deal for a new stadium. It's been nearly two years since Jackson County voters rejected the Royals' proposal to build a stadium in the Crossroads, using public tax money.

Sherman hopes the Royals are able to resolve this saga sooner rather than later.

"I don't think I'll be breaking any news today, but I would tell you that we feel pretty good about the options that we're working on. We feel like the pace is picking up," Sherman told KCUR.

"You know, there's not a lot more than I can say about that. I would just say, look, this is this is really about finding the next generational home for the Royals, and I look at it as much for the organization itself, for our community."

Several publicized options for a location, including Overland Park and North Kansas City, have fallen through in recent months. Meanwhile, Jackson County is starting to plan for what to do with the Truman Sports Complex once it's abandoned in 2031.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas continues to push for a downtown location at Washington Square Park.

"I think that's my personal preference," Sherman said. "I'd like to see us in the heart of the city, the cultural center of the city, to make something better."

However, Sherman acknowledged that Washington Square Park brings its own challenges, as it's "on the smaller end" of stadium spaces. He said the Royals are still interested in developing a surrounding "ballpark village" that can bring visitors year-round.

