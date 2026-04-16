Did FIFA pull a bait-and-switch with World Cup tickets? Seating assignments add to fan outrage

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Normally, when I buy tickets for a sporting event or a concert, I know right away where I’ll be sitting.

The difference between, say, a $40 seat for a Kansas City Royals game and an $80 ticket or a $120 ticket is the difference between watching from the nosebleeds as indistinguishable figures run around the bases, and seeing the actual curve of the baseball as it hits the catcher’s mitt. More money gets you closer to the action, or a more favorable angle, or both.

This isn’t a particularly controversial concept. Unless you’re FIFA, apparently.

Under the frustratingly opaque, multi-phase lottery system to buy 2026 World Cup tickets, fans bid for seats simply by price level without knowing where, precisely, they would sit (and, early on, without even knowing which teams were playing). Those price levels had vast gulfs between them — a difference of hundreds of dollars between the cheapest and second-cheapest options.

FIFA eventually published general stadium configurations with color-coded sections. But those maps offered as much help navigating a stadium of 67,000 people as telling attendees that Arrowhead Stadium is “somewhere in the Midwest.”

FIFA A FIFA map of "Kansas City Stadium," aka Arrowhead, shows a wide swath of centrally-located seats included in the Category 1 price tier. However, later maps showed that prime seating was reserved for premium ticket holders.

So many World Cup ticket holders were unpleasantly surprised this month when FIFA finally assigned precise section-and-row numbers to their already-purchased tickets. Because fans who paid thousands thinking that they’d secured a prime viewing location ended up, instead, shunted off to the side and back.

This is how my personal ticket-buying experience shook out as well. After several failed efforts to enter FIFA’s lotteries, I managed to snag three “Category 1” seats for the Ecuador vs. Curaçao game in Kansas City (at the second-cheapest level available, hoping that it would make me more likely to get chosen in the lottery).

Only last week did I discover where FIFA decided to sit us: in the lower levels closer to the field (yay!), immediately behind the southeast goal (yikes!).

As anyone who’s watched a soccer match before knows, that particular placement will effectively block me from viewing the majority of the action. I’ll just have to hope for some particularly bad defense on my side of the field, so we can see plenty of shots on net.

It turns out that FIFA secretly changed its own stadium maps, reserving the most favorable, middle-of-the-pitch seats for the most expensive hospitality packages — such as the “VIP” section ($2,850 per ticket for that Ecuador vs. Curaçao match) or the “Pitchside Lounge” ($3,350).

FIFA A map of premium seating locations sold by FIFA at Kansas City Stadium: the Pitchside Lounge (light blue), VIP seating (blue-green), Trophy Lounge (dark red), Champions Club (light red) and FIFA Pavilion (orange). "The ticket category locations displayed in these illustrations are approximate, not definitive and are subject to change," FIFA said on its site.

That’s not all. Over the last few months, FIFA also hiked ticket prices for nearly every single World Cup match.

For example, tickets to the Ecuador vs. Curaçao match increased by 22% since the first release last fall. FIFA’s “dynamic pricing” meant that games with big-name competitors spiked even higher — a single Category 1 ticket to Kansas City’s Argentina vs. Algeria match now costs $765, an 87% increase.

I reached out to KC2026, the local organizing committee, to ask what complaints they’d heard about ticket prices or seating at Kansas City matches. The organization responded that it has “no oversight or influence” over FIFA ticketing strategies, and pointed out that Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival remains free — which isn’t the case in most cities .

So I want to hear from you, readers. Did you buy tickets to a World Cup match in Kansas City? Did your World Cup seat assignments end up where you hoped? Or are you stuck with a view you don’t think is worth the price paid?

I’d love to hear from you no matter what. Email me at gabe@kcur.org !

Trump’s travel restrictions will hit World Cup attendees — and players too

FIFA Media Hub The Algerian National Team celebrates during the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Algeria is among the countries based in the Kansas City region for the 2026 World Cup, but players, staff and fans are subject to the Trump administration's new entry bonds.

President Donald Trump’s reissued travel ban and new visa entry bond system threatens to hurt World Cup turnout, especially in Kansas City, where several affected countries are set to play and stay during the tournament.

The Trump administration’s travel ban heavily restricts people from dozens of countries from visiting the U.S. In addition, the Trump administration is piloting a system requiring visitors from 50 countries to pay a bond of up to $15,000 per person to enter the U.S.

“This is essentially a security fee for us, in layman's terms,” said U.S. Department of State deputy spokesperson Mignon Houston in an interview with KCUR’s Up To Date.

Algeria and Tunisia, which are subject to the visa entry bond, are both scheduled to play matches in Kansas City. Algeria’s men’s national team will also make its base camp in Lawrence, Kansas. All of those players, coaches and staff will have to pay up in order to enter the country.

“We recognize that recent visa policies may create questions for some international fans, including those traveling from Tunisia and Algeria,” a KC2026 spokesperson said in a statement to KCUR. “It’s important to us that the World Cup remains a truly global and welcoming event.”

KCUR’s Up To Date also asked Mayor Quinton Lucas about the Trump administration’s travel restrictions . He called it “an embarrassment."

"We are not working to try to find ways to make people either feel unwelcome or to get them kicked out of this country," Lucas said. "And we're going to do all that we can, from my position as mayor and everyone else in the city, to say that Kansas City is open and welcome for you."

Missouri activates National Guard troops for World Cup in Kansas City, now 2 months away

KC2026 Kansas City's World Cup kickoff event in Overland Park on June 22, 2025, marking a year before the tournament.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Monday that officially puts an emergency operations plan into effect for the World Cup, sending 110 Missouri National Guard members to Kansas City and allowing easier coordination between local jurisdictions.

Law enforcement will rotate throughout Kansas City’s events to help with crowd management, rapid incident response and surveillance, among other things.

The FBI will also be deploying “counter drone work,” according to co-deputy director (and former Missouri attorney general) Andrew Bailey.

Read more from KCUR’s Kowthar Shire .

What it really takes to get to Kansas City’s airport without a car

Madeline Fox/KCUR 89.3 Kansas City has a relatively new airport that will welcome visitors from all over this summer — but it needed special shuttles for the World Cup because its current transit options are few and far between.

For the upcoming tournament, KC2026 is setting up routes to Kansas City’s airport that run every 15 minutes between the terminal and downtown — for free.

It’s a key part of the enormous transportation strategy that Kansas City will roll out to connect disparate parts of the metro to the FIFA Fan Festival, key attractions and entertainment districts, transit hubs and more.

Visitors desperately need those shuttles — because Kansas City’s normal transit options to the airport are virtually nonexistent. We know this personally, because KCUR news director Madeline Fox frequently rides that single, slow route.

She shared her experiences taking the bus to the airport in a recent article . The question remains: Will the World Cup push Kansas City to invest in better transportation options for the long term?

Kickin’ the ball around

Courtesy

/ Kansas City Current A rendering shows the Current Landing town square at the Berkley Riverfront during a potential future World Cup watch party.